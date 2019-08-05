Ayr Strategies to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (NEO:AYR.A, OTCQX:AYRSF) (Ayr), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S., has been invited to present at Canaccord Genuity’s 39th Annual Growth Conference, which is being held August 7-8, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.



Ayr management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 8th at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.ayr.inc .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ayr management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative, or Ayr’s investor relations team at AYR@gatewayir.com .

About Ayr Strategies Inc.

Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its five operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. For more information, please visit ir.ayr.inc .

