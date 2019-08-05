Which 2019 College Football Home Opener has the Cheapest Tickets?

Bargains for Top 25 Home Openers

Which 2019 college football opening game, for a top 25 team, can you see for under $10 per ticket? We ranked them in order, and there are a few great ones to choose from.

College football is one of the most popular sports, but there have been some recent articles talking about the decline in attendance in college football - here and here. The price of tickets, or more accurately the price of season tickets, was listed as one of the top reasons for the decline. While ticket prices for the marquee games are certainly high in many cases, there are still PLENTY of college football games where the price is less than a ticket to the movies.



At TicketCity, we have been selling college football tickets for nearly 30 years. We examined prices for the 2019 home opener of all teams in the recent Coaches Poll Top 25. The results (below) show some really good opportunities for fans. The cheapest ticket started at $7.00* for the Northwestern home opener against UNLV. Right behind the Wildcats were three popular SEC teams who you can purchase tickets to their home openers for less than $10.00 per ticket. That's quite an amazing opportunity to be able to attend a game at Jordan Hare, Tiger Stadium or Kyle Field for less than the cost of a 12-pack of Miller Lite.

Ranking the top 25 home opening games based on lowest priced tickets Price per Ticket = Home Team (rank) vs Opponent (date)

$7 = Northwestern (25) vs UNLV (Sept 14)

= LSU (6) vs Ga Southern (Aug 31) $9 = Texas A&M (11) vs Texas St (Aug 29)

= Auburn (16) vs Tulane (Sept 7) $11 = Washington State (21) vs NM State (Aug 31)

= UCF (17) vs Florida A&M (Aug 29) $19 = Alabama (2) vs NM State (Sept 7)

= Texas (10) vs La Tech (Aug 31) $22 = Florida (8) vs Tenn Martin (Sept 7)

= Washington (12) vs E. Wash (Aug 31) $25 = Oregon (13) vs Nevada (Sept 7)

= Michigan St (20) vs Tulsa (Aug 30) $27 = Wisconsin (17) vs C. Michigan (Sept 7)

= Utah (15) vs N. Illinois (Sept 7) $33 = Stanford (23) vs Northwestern (Aug 31)

= Penn State (14) vs Idaho (Aug 31) $43 = Iowa State (24) vs N. Iowa (Aug 31)

= Michigan (7) vs Mid Tenn St (Aug 31) $49 = Iowa (19) vs Miami-OH (Aug 31)

= Notre Dame (9) vs New Mexico (Sept 14) $63 = Clemson (1) vs Georgia Tech (Aug 29)

= Georgia (3) vs Murray St (Sept 7) $74 = Ohio State (5) vs FAU (Aug 31)

= Syracuse (22) vs Clemson (Sept 14) $104 = Oklahoma (4) vs Houston (Sept 1)

*Price is lowest ticket price on Aug 1, 2019 at 8pm CST. Prices are subject to change. The price listed is per ticket & includes fees (minus shipping).

Strong demand for OU's home opener has placed them as the highest price ticket on the list, among all other 2019 top 25 teams.

We offer college football tickets for just about every game. Some of those top games may have higher ticket prices, but there a lot of great prices for fans who want to see a game in 2019. To purchase tickets for any of the teams above, just visit our college football tickets page.

