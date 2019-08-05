Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Announces Late Summer Value Season Savings

With more Americans forecasted to hit the road this summer, Destin beach vacation rentals are discounted up to 30 percent for late summer stays

Miramar Beach, Fla., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Americans are notorious for unused vacation time. A 2017 study commissioned by Glassdoo, a jobs and recruitment website, found that only 54 percent of American workers use their eligible vacation time. However, in 2019, more Americans are planning to use their vacation time. According to a recent survey by GasBuddy, 75 percent of Americans are expected to hit the road this summer with 40 percent of them driving 500 miles or more. As such, vacationers are looking at ways to stretch their travel budget. For those seeking a beach destination, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties announced that its most popular beach vacation rentals are discounted up to 30% off summer season rates for stays between Aug. 10 and Aug. 30, 2019.

“In Destin, we celebrate endless summers. Summers at the beach are a rite of passage and we want to make it easy for families to enjoy one last beach vacation before fall,” said Jeanne Dailey, CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “We don’t want anyone to allow their hard-earned vacation time to go unused. We know that time at the beach to disconnect from technology and reconnect with loved ones is priceless.”

Florida’s Emerald Coast and the beaches of South Walton are renowned for the soft sand beaches and emerald waters. In fact, the beaches were ranked among the best in Florida by Southern Living Magazine.

In addition to lodging discounts, travelers who select an August beach vacation along sugar-white sand beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. will also benefit from complimentary seasonal beach service*, free activities and special savings from Newman-Dailey restaurant and activity partners. Available with participating Destin vacation rentals, the Newman-Dailey Gift Card includes one adult admission at Big Kahuna's Waterpark, a Destin snorkel excursion, a dolphin cruise, parasailing, free movie rentals and more with each day of the stay.

With longer days and fewer crowds as well as special events and activities, late summer is a celebrated time of year along the coast. Special events, ranging from Paddle at the Porch Stand Up Paddle Board race to live music and concert series, ensure late summer visitors are entertained.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a wide array of Destin vacation rentals, from spacious multi-bedroom beach homes to comfortable Gulf-front condominiums. Gulf-front resorts including Jade East Towers and 1900 Ninety-Eight Copndomium in Destin, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort in Miramar Beach and Sanctuary at Redfish in Blue Mountain Beach are also discounted for late summer. Late Summer Value Season discounted rates of 30 percent off begin August 10 and continue through August 30, 2019. The discounted rates are reflected in the quoted rate online at www.DestinVacation.com. For more information, call 1-800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales, and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and has been voted “Best Vacation Rental Company” and “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. For more information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinVacation.com.

