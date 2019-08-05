‘Dancing for a Cause’ to highlight Blood & Tissue Center Foundation’s annual Red and White Ball on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa

Local leaders will dance to help raise funds for next-generation bloodmobile at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Texas will get its own version of "Dancing with the Stars" at the 2019 Red and White Ball.

Sponsored by The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation, which supports the lifesaving work of local nonprofit BioBridge Global and its subsidiaries, the black-tie gala will be on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. A cocktail reception begins at 6:30 p.m., and dinner and dancing begin at 7 p.m.

The gala’s co-chairs are Mary and Steve Brook and Claire and Patrick Rouse.

The highlight of the evening will feature local leaders and celebrities “Dancing for a Cause.”

The dancers are:

Janel Ann Garcia , CEO of TriQuest Business Services, LLC

, CEO of TriQuest Business Services, LLC Randy and Kay Harig , CEO and President of The Texas Research & Technology Foundation and VelocityTX; Owner and CEO of OfficeSource, Ltd.

, CEO and President of The Texas Research & Technology Foundation and VelocityTX; Owner and CEO of OfficeSource, Ltd. Scott McMillian , Chairman and Co-Founder of Sendero Wealth Management

, Chairman and Co-Founder of Sendero Wealth Management Delaine Mathieu , Co-Anchor of News 4 San Antonio

, Co-Anchor of News 4 San Antonio Jenna Saucedo-Herrera , CEO of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation

, CEO of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation C.J. Winckler, Deputy Medical Director, San Antonio Fire Department

Supporters of the dancer teams can boost them toward their financial goals by voting at RedAndWhiteBallSA.org in advance or on the night of the Red and White Ball.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help purchase a next-generation bloodmobile and raise awareness for blood donations for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a subsidiary of BioBridge Global.

The Foundation is in the third year of a major effort to replace nine aging bloodmobiles, the majority of which have passed the average bloodmobile lifespan of 15 years and/or 300,000 miles.

The new vehicles will focus on enhancing the donor experience with new electronic questionnaires and monitors that provide videos about patients and STBTC programs. They will have the capability to collect both platelets and whole blood donations and will be equipped with state-of-the-art devices that measure the exact size of a donation. The vehicles will also be more fuel-efficient.

The Foundation, chaired by Cindy and David Schneider, will present its annual Chairman’s Award to Mary and Steve Brook. The award recognizes those who have made a significant impact on the organization’s success. Valero will receive the Patron Award for outstanding commitment to and significant philanthropic support for the lifesaving mission of BioBridge Global through the Foundation.

“The success of the Red and White Ball is due to the countless hours of work put in by our Foundation board and volunteers,” said Mary Uhlig, Executive Director of The Foundation and BioBridge Global Community Affairs. “As The Foundation’s largest fundraiser, the ball plays an important role in supporting the programs and mission of BioBridge Global, to help save and enhance lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue.”

Seats, tables and sponsorships still are available for the ball. For more information, contact Foundation Manager Mary Dial at 210-249-4498 or mary.dial@bloodntissue.org or visit RedAndWhiteBallSA.org.

About The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation: The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation supports the lifesaving work of San Antonio-based nonprofit biomedical organization BioBridge Global (BBG) and its subsidiaries of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, and GenCure. The Foundation seeks to raise community awareness and develop financial and other resources that support BBG’s mission to help save and enhance lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. Learn more at BloodNTissueFoundation.org.

About BioBridge Global: BioBridge Global (BBG) is a San Antonio, Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and the Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. BBG is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services, and biomanufacturing and clinical trials support. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org.

