Consolidated Communications Further Expands 1 Gig Internet Availability in New Hampshire to Reach More Than 86,000 Locations

Company provides fiber-to-the-premises technology that boosts broadband speeds and improves experience for residential and small business customers

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced the company has made available 1 Gig broadband services to more than 86,000 New Hampshire residential and small business locations. The enhanced service will use the company’s new Fiber–To-The-Premises (FTTP) technology to significantly increase broadband speeds and on-demand video capabilities for customers.



“We’re delivering on our commitment to bring Internet speeds that are among the fastest in the nation to New Hampshire residents,” said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “1 Gig broadband Internet access will provide residents a wider selection of services and programming, as well as give them the speeds they need to enjoy the latest in streaming video applications or virtual reality. Businesses will get a boost by being able to take full advantage of cloud-based applications. We’re delighted to deliver all of these benefits and more by improving the broadband experience for these communities.”

Fiber Internet services offer faster, highly reliable, broadband connectivity and give customers symmetrical speeds with the ability to connect multiple devices without sacrificing speed. Fiber supports gaming and uploading high-resolution photos with minimal buffering or waiting. It also allows people to work from home using a reliable connection that supports remote access and video conferencing, to create and upload high-bandwidth content and to take advantage of smart-home devices.

Installation dates are available now for New Hampshire residents and businesses in Atkinson, Bedford, Danville, Epping, Exeter, Hampton, Hampton Falls, Hudson, Kensington, Litchfield, Londonderry, Newton, Newfields, Nottingham, Plaistow, Salem, Stratham and Windham. The company already offers 1 Gig to the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Greenland, Nashua, New Castle, Newington, Portsmouth and Rye. Residents and small businesses can check online to see if Consolidated Communications Gigabit broadband services are available at their address.

Customers in these communities also have access to the latest, on-demand streaming content, including HBO NOW ® , DIRECTV Now SM , fuboTV and Philo . The MyCCIAccount.com portal allows customers to place new orders and upgrade services online.

Consolidated Communications already has completed a significant broadband upgrade project delivering faster speeds to 500,000 residential and small business locations throughout Northern New England. Upgraded homes and businesses are now able to get speeds two to three times faster than what was previously available. Customers can read more about the company’s progress in Northern New England by visiting its Progress webpage .

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

