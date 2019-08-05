The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results on August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).



Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-3088

Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-389-0927

Participating on the call will be the Company’s President and CEO Richard A. Wright and Executive Vice President of Finance Ronald DaVella, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the fiscal first quarter, as well as its outlook for the full fiscal year 2020.

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled call time.

A replay will be available for 30 days starting on August 8, 2019, at approximately 10:30 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13693419.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest-growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88® is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

James Gilmore

Investor Relations

480-656-2423

james@alkaline88.com

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

480-656-2423

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.