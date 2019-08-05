Veracode Names Elana Anderson Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned marketing and technology leader will head Veracode’s global marketing operations as company delivers on unprecedented demand for cloud-based DevSecOps solutions

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracode, a leading provider of application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced the appointment of Elana Anderson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Sam King, Anderson will head Veracode’s global marketing, branding, and communications programs to help the company achieve its growth strategy.



Application security continues to be among the fastest growing areas within cyber security as companies seek solutions to help them reduce risk and adapt to pressures such as continuous software delivery models, expanding software supply chains and evolving cyber threats. With her deep expertise building global brands, driving thought leadership, and scaling growth programs, Anderson will lead Veracode’s go-to-market strategies, create programs to drive customer growth and advocacy, and amplify Veracode’s global presence to reach new audiences and expand the company’s geographic footprint.

Anderson’s marketing background spans nearly three decades as a marketing executive, industry analyst, and consultant working with Fortune 500 B2C and B2B enterprises. Notably, Anderson led global marketing for SaaS e-commerce leader Demandware which was acquired by Salesforce in 2016 for nearly $3 billion. Anderson also served as Vice President of Strategy and Products at marketing technology provider Unica acquired by IBM in 2011. From 2002 – 2007, Anderson was a sought after marketing thought leader at Forrester Research where she built and led the marketing practice and focused her own research agenda on customer relationship strategies, customer analytics, and marketing technology.

“Elana’s success building global brands in established and emerging markets is testament to her deep technology expertise and marketing prowess,” said Veracode CEO Sam King. “She is a proven executive with boundless energy and innovative ideas that will help us further our mission to help our customers change the world securely and drive the next chapter of Veracode’s growth.”

“Today, most consumers can point to examples of how software is changing their lives for the better. But the businesses building that software need a platform like Veracode to ensure the software they are building is free and clear from security vulnerabilities that put us at risk. Veracode’s strategy to support the growing trend toward DevSecOps, empower developers with the tools and education to build security defect-free software, and provide corporate security teams with the platform to oversee and monitor the program is very compelling,” Anderson said. “Businesses need security solutions that help them stand out from competitors without slowing down operations. That’s why demand for our cloud-based application security platform and our exceptional support services is accelerating. I am excited to join the Veracode team and I look forward to enhancing engagement with our customers, our partners, and the thousands of developers and security professionals that love our platform.”

Veracode is routinely recognized for its leadership in the cybersecurity industry. Veracode is positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing six consecutive times consecutive time, and in 2018, Dark Reading named Veracode one of its “20 Cybersecurity Firms to Watch.” In addition, the company is currently a finalist for BostInno’s 2019 Coolest Companies award.

About Veracode

With its combination of automation, process, and speed, Veracode becomes a seamless part of the software lifecycle, eliminating the friction that arises when security is detached from the development and deployment process. As a result, enterprises are able to fully realize the advantages of DevOps environments while ensuring secure code is synonymous with high-quality code.

Veracode serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The Veracode Platform has assessed more than 10 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 36 million security flaws.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on Twitter.

Copyright © 2019 Veracode, Inc. All rights reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Pete Daly

Veracode

pdaly@veracode.com

339-674-1528



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.