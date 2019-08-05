CymaBay Therapeutics Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Janet Dorling as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced the addition of Ms. Janet Dorling as Chief Commercial Officer effective today.



"We are very pleased to welcome Janet to the CymaBay team at this pivotal time, as we pursue regulatory approval of our lead product candidate, seladelpar, for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and as we continue to advance development in additional indications," said Sujal Shah, Chief Executive Officer of CymaBay. "Janet is a highly effective commercial strategist with proven experience in building and driving global commercial organizations across multiple therapeutic classes. She established and honed her strengths in market analytics and strategy over a decade long career at Genentech and Roche. With her proven ability to build and lead cross-functional teams, Janet's appointment to this role fortifies our management team and underscores CymaBay's commitment to commercialize new treatment options for serious liver and other chronic diseases."

Ms. Dorling brings over 15 years of experience in commercial sales and marketing to CymaBay. As Chief Commercial Officer at Achaogen, Ms. Dorling built a commercial organization and launched the company’s first approved product. Her roles at Genentech and Roche included VP, Global Product Strategy for the Breast Cancer Franchise, VP, U.S. Sales and Marketing Life Cycle Leader and a variety of Senior Director/Director roles in Marketing, Market Planning, and Market Analytics.

Ms. Dorling has a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of California at Berkeley, a Master's in Science in Pharmacology and Cancer Biology from Duke University, and a Master's in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley.

"I look forward to joining the committed and passionate team at CymaBay to deliver on the company's commercial objectives for seladelpar and to contribute to advancing an exciting pipeline in the liver disease space,” said Ms. Dorling. “I believe seladelpar has the potential to significantly advance the care and improve the quality of life for patients with PBC. There remains an opportunity to not only improve upon the limited treatment options available to patients today but also expand the overall addressable patient population in need of safe, well-tolerated and efficacious treatments.”

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay’s lead development candidate, seladelpar, is a potent, selective and orally active PPARδ agonist currently in development for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune liver disease, and with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). CymaBay is currently enrolling patients in a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placEbo-coNtrolled, randomized, pHAse 3 study to evaluate the safety aNd effiCacy of sEladelpar (ENHANCE) in patients with PBC. For more information about ENHANCE, please visit: www.pbcstudies.com . Seladelpar received orphan designation for PBC from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for early stage PBC from the FDA and PRIority MEdicine status from the EMA. CymaBay is also conducting a Phase 2b proof-of-concept study of seladelpar for patients with NASH, and plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of seladelpar for patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) in the third quarter of 2019.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com .

Contact:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com



