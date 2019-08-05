Forward Networks Takes Home Gold and Silver in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards®

Solution Recognized in Both Network Intelligence and Network Management Categories

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, California, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based verification, today announced that Network Products Guide, industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named its Forward Enterprise solution a Gold and Silver winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® in the Network Intelligence and Network Management Categories respectively. These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.

Forward Networks’ platform is the first accurate software model of large multi-vendor networks to quickly emulate, analyze, and predict all possible network behavior. The platform’s proactive ability to analyze the potential future network activity surpasses traditional low-level testing tools and the tedious job of manually sifting through log files only after a policy violation has occurred.

An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

“It’s an honor to be named a winner in not one, but two categories by IT World Awards,” said David Erickson, CEO and Co-founder of Forward Networks. “Being recognized in both the Network Intelligence and Network Management categories is representative of the breadth of value that Forward Enterprise is delivering to customers today.”

About NPG’s IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2019-it-world-awards/

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks provides a robust network assurance and verification platform to reduce business risk and improve network operations. By enabling network and applications teams to verify intent and predict network behavior, Forward’s solution brings the benefits of intent-based networking to large enterprises: agility, predictability, and scalability.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold, and A.Capital. For more information, visit forwardnetworks.com.

