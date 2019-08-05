Global Electric Bikes And Scooters Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.7% Through 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers a latest Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2019 research report from its database.

TBRC Forecasts North America To Register The Highest CAGR During 2018-2023 In The Electric Bikes And Scooters Market” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric bikes and scooters market was valued at about $18.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $24.26 billion at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2022.

Increasing awareness about pollution is a key driver of the electric bikes and scooters market. This is because more people are now understanding the importance of reducing pollution, and this awareness has led them to look for more environment friendly modes of transportation which minimize and control the pollution.

The lack of infrastructure for battery charging is a major restraint on the electric bikes and scooters market. This is mainly because a lack of sufficient bike or scooter charging stations leads to a scarcity of battery charging, and discourages people from purchasing electric bikes or scooters.

The electric bikes and scooters market consists of sales of electric bikes and scooters and related services. The different types of electric vehicles include Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

The Global Electric Bikes And Scooters Market Is Further Segmented Based On Type And Geography:

By Type - The electric bikes and scooters market is segmented by type into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

By Geography - The global electric bikes and scooters is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific electric bikes and scooters market accounts the largest share in the global electric bikes and scooters market.

Trends In The Electric Bikes And Scooters Market

Improving the battery technology is an emerging trend in the electric bikes and scooters market. One such technological improvement of batteries includes the growing use of graphene batteries in electric bikes and scooters. The graphene batteries use electrolytes based on a super-thin material called graphene, which enables faster charging time, higher capacity, and lighter weight of the vehicles. In this regard, Earthdas, a startup based in Barcelona, Spain is working towards further enhancing the efficiency of graphene batteries, in order to charge electric bikes and scooters in around five minutes.

Potential Opportunities In The Electric Bikes And Scooters Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, growth of e-commerce, government regulations, the scope and potential for the global electric bikes and scooters market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Yadea, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., BMW and Hero Electric.

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric bikes and scooters market overviews, analyzes and forecasts electric bikes and scooters market size and growth for the global electric bikes and scooters market, electric bikes and scooters market share, electric bikes and scooters market players, electric bikes and scooters market size, electric bikes and scooters market segments and geographies, electric bikes and scooters market trends, electric bikes and scooters market drivers and electric bikes and scooters market restraints, electric bikes and scooters market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric bikes and scooters market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

