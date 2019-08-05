ClearForMe Announces Partnership with Credo Following $150,000 Seed Funding Round

SaaS platform is revolutionizing the beauty industry as a go-to independent authority on ingredient transparency

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ClearForMe – the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that makes beauty product discovery easier for brands, retailers and consumers, announces its partnership with Credo – the largest and fastest-growing clean beauty retailer, to create a personalized shopping experience with a data-driven approach to enhance customer experience and increase sales. ClearForMe’s partnership with Credo comes on the heels of its latest seed funding round, raising $150,000 to support the exponential growth of its partnerships with both retailers and brands.



Over 65,000 ingredients are listed in Credo's product inventory. By partnering with ClearForMe, Credo can gain access to ClearForMe’s comprehensive cosmetic ingredient database and content through plug-and-play APIs, making it easier for their customers to not only understand what these ingredients are but also enable them to search for ingredients they want and don't want.

Consumers are asking for more ingredient transparency when purchasing products they put on their bodies. Brands and retailers are looking for ways to enhance the beauty retail experience for their customers and enable them to discover and purchase products with confidence. ClearForMe’s unique APIs help them achieve that by providing user-friendly definitions and product suggestions tailored to their customers' beauty preferences, resulting in increased customer engagement, accelerated conversions and customer satisfaction.

“The Credo customer is very educated and ingredient focused, so this tool allows them to easily navigate through the products without ever leaving our site,” says Credo CEO, Dawn Dobras. “Our customer isn’t just looking for a single product, they want to learn about the ingredients and benefits, and in some cases, avoid certain ingredients. In our stores, they can speak with a staff member, but we wanted to translate that experience digitally. We are empowering our customers with both knowledge and confidence in their purchases.”

Customers can ‘ Shop By Ingredient ’ under the ‘Shop’ tab on Credo's website to use ClearForMe’s Product Finder to get personalized recommendations of products based on ingredients they want to include and exclude. For example, a customer can create a search for a serum with Vitamin C and Salicylic Acid, but without Fragrance and Coconut. The product finder results shown are specifically tailored to each customer’s needs.

“Our mission is to empower consumers and raise awareness around what they are putting on their bodies through information that is clear and simple to understand,” said Sabrina Noorani, Founder and CEO of ClearForMe. “By partnering with innovative companies such as Credo, it’s exciting to see our platform not only helping customers, but also driving more sales as a result of a transparent and customized shopping experience.”

ClearForMe is the most comprehensive beauty database on the market. For more information on ClearForMe and partnership inquiries, visit www.clear4me.com.

About ClearForMe

ClearForMe is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that makes beauty product discovery easier for brands, retailers and consumers. With more than 180,000 ingredients, ClearForMe manages the most comprehensive cosmetic ingredient database on the market. Its unique application programming interface (API) helps consumers understand ingredients and discover and shop for products that are personalized based on their unique preferences and needs. Its platform has led to increased engagement, average order values, and conversion rates for retailers and brands. ClearForMe offers three main services to revolutionize the online shopping experience:



Ingredient Widget to integrate with PDPs (product description pages) to list full ingredient lists, display definitions, and tailored product recommendations

Product Finder to enable customers to find products based on specific ingredients and characteristics

Custom Ingredient Filters which help develop custom solutions for each business’ clear beauty needs

About Credo Beauty

Founded in 2014 by former Sephora executives, Credo is today’s largest and fastest-growing clean beauty retailer, partnering with 120+ beauty brands across skincare, color, body, fragrance and hair care categories. Credo’s mission continues to be focused on changing the beauty industry for the better and making clean beauty accessible to everyone. All brands must meet and comply with the Credo Clean Standard, the most comprehensive in beauty retail. With an omni-channel approach, Credo currently boasts 10 urban stores across the US and an ecommerce site experiencing extraordinary growth. Highly trained licensed estheticians and makeup artists offer beauty services in all doors, and four locations have treatment rooms featuring Tata Harper. With transparency and education at the forefront, customers and brands alike benefit from Credo’s services and programs such as Credo Live (online and video chats with in-store reps), Clean Swaps Program, Your Product Finder (smart database to navigate 450k ingredients), local retail partnerships, education panels, event series, and access to our Clean Beauty Council that is comprised of industry experts leading the Clean Beauty movement. 1% of all sales goes to the non-profit partner Lipstick Angels. Discover more at credobeauty.com and @credobeauty. #CREDOISCLEANBEAUTY.

