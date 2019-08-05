The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Global Digital Solutions, Inc. Securities -- GDSI

/EIN News/ -- TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Global Digital Solutions, Inc. securities. (OTCMKTS:GDSI):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED PUBLICLY TRADED GLOBAL DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC. SECURITIES FROM October 8, 2013 through August 11, 2016, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that a hearing will be held on November 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. before the Honorable Freda L. Wolfson, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, 402 East State Street, Courtroom 5E, Trenton, New Jersey 08608 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action and release of related derivative and direct claims in the Lopez Actions1 for consideration including the sum of $595,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount plus interest for an award of Lead Counsel’s and Lopez’s Counsel’s attorneys’ fees, and reimbursement of their expenses of not more than $37,500 and incentive payments of no more than $5,000 to Lead Plaintiff and $1,000 to Lopez, should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 12, 2019 (the “Settlement Stipulation”).

If you purchased publicly traded Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (“GDSI”) securities during the period from October 8, 2013 through August 11, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in GDSI securities. You may obtain copies of the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and the Proof of Claim and Release Form by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: Global Digital Solutions, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim and Release Form online at www.strategicclaims.net. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than October 7, 2019 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than October 16, 2019, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award to Lead Counsel and Lopez’s Counsel of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and Awards to Lead Plaintiff and Lopez must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than October 16, 2019, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of New Jersey

402 East State Street

Trenton, New Jersey 08608 LEAD COUNSEL:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Laurence M. Rosen

609 W. South Orange Avenue, Suite 2P

South Orange, New Jersey 07079 COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS GLOBAL

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND

WILLIAM J. DELGADO:



Brinen & Associates, LLC

Joshua D. Brinen

90 Broad Street, Second Floor

New York, New York 10004 COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANT

DAVID A. LOPPERT:



Hellring Lindeman Goldstein & Siegal, LLP

Jonathan L. Goldstein

Corinne B. Maloney

One Gateway Center

Newark, New Jersey 07102-5323

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Laurence M. Rosen

609 W. South Orange Avenue, Suite 2P

South Orange, New Jersey 07079

Tel: 973-313-1887

Fax: 973-833-0399

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: July 15, 2019

_______________________________

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF

NEW JERSEY

_______________________________

1 The “Lopez Actions” refer to Adrian Lopez v. William J. Delgado, et al., Docket No. C-70-16, which was brought derivatively by Adrian Lopez (“Lopez”) on behalf of GDSI, and Adrian Lopez v. Global Digital Solutions, Inc., et al., Docket No. L-002126-17, brought directly by Lopez against GDSI, both filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Mercer County, and later administratively closed.



