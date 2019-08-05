Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Interviews Released with Conference Chair and Key Speakers

20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

SMi Reports: Exclusive interviews with Avidonn Consulting, NSPA and US Air Force released for upcoming Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the 20th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place on 3rd – 4th December in Lisbon, SMi caught up with conference chair Laurent Donnet, Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting and key speakers Jan Der Kinderen, MMF System Manager, Aviation Support Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing, US Air Force.Conference chair Laurent Donnet, Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting discussed in the interview with conference organisers, SMi, where industry can support military MRO for airlift operations, Embraer’s KC-390 and collaboration between nations. Below is a snapshot of the interview: Q) Military Airlift and AAR has now moved for the first time to Lisbon – what opportunities does this provide you as chair to steer discussions with our southern European allied partners?A) “As ever, the areas of airlift and AAR are still high on the wish list of the Air Forces Airlift because we’re in the middle of an aircraft generation change from C130/C160 to A400M/KC390, which at the same time implies the needs for smaller airlifters too. AAR because even with the acquisition of new A330 MRTTs in Europe, the AAR shortfall remains. Hence, solutions must be found to fill the gaps.”Jan Der Kinderen, MMF System Manager, Aviation Support Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) will be presenting at the conference ‘International Cooperation within the MMF Programme’. In the interview with SMi, he discussed the Multinational MRTT Unit, how new nations can join the programme and advantages of the A-330 within MRTT operations. Here is a snapshot of the interview: Q) What are the advantages of the A330 within the MRTT operation and what strategic flexibility does it provide?A) “The A-330 MRTT is the only true multi-role platform available in the world. In the MMF configuration it combines Boom and Hose and Drogue AAR, 267 pax capacity and up to 45 tons of cargo simultaneously. Furthermore, it is possible to convert into a medical evacuation configuration containing up to 6 Intensive Care Units (for high care patients) and 16 stretchers (for medium and low care patients). The MMU will always have one aircraft (in Cologne) in the medevac configuration on 24 hrs notice.”The three interviews and event brochure are available to download online at http://www.military-airlift.com/ein Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing, US Air Force will present at the conference ‘Strategic Partnerships in the HAW Framework’ as well as participate in the panel discussion on ‘Lifting Together – Delivering Pooling and Sharing that Works’ along with Aviddon Consulting and Movement Coordination Centre Europe. Below is a snapshot of what was discussed at the interview with SMi:Q) How has the Heavy Airlift Wing SAC provided new capability within the NATO framework?A) “The SAC HAW does not fall under the NATO command structure. However, 10 of the 12 nations in the SAC program are NATO members. These nations can use their flight hour portions in SAC to support NATO if they wish (and many have in the past). Therefore, NATO indirectly benefits from the SAC Program.”For those interested in attending the conference, there is an early bird saving of £300 available for bookings made before 30th September 2019. Registrations can be made online at http://www.military-airlift.com/ein Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference3rd and 4th December 2019Lisbon, PortugalLead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & SecurityGold Sponsors: Airbus, SkyTechSponsors: IrvinGQ, JBT, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, U.S. Cargo Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email alam@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



