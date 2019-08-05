President congratulates Angolan doctor Filomeno Fortes

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 5 - President João Lourenço congratulated Sunday, the Angolan doctor Filomeno Fortes for his recent election as director of the Institute of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (IHMT) of Portugal.,

In a note posted on his Twitter account, the Angolan head of state considers that this election represents the recognition of Filomeno Forte's dedication to studies and work and that “this is the way to success”.

“Congratulations to prof. Doctor Filomeno Fortes for the achievement, by earning by merit the prestigious post of director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine of Portugal), wrote President João Lourenço.

The election of Filomeno Fortes, specialist in tropical diseases and coordinator of the PhD course in Biomedical Sciences at Agostinho Neto University, in Luanda, took place last week in Lisbon, after an international competition.

Filomeno Fortes has held various positions in Angola, including director of the National Directorate of Endemic Control, Head of the Department of Disease Control of the National Directorate of Public Health and Director of the Malaria Control Program.

At international level, he was appointed in 2012 Secretary-General of the International Federation of Tropical Diseases.

Filomeno Fortes is the first foreigner to take over the leadership of IHMT, the institution that coordinates all health programs at the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) level, whose rotating presidency will be assumed by Angola next year.

Founded in 1902, the Institute is dedicated to the teaching and research of public health, tropical medicine, biomedical sciences and epidemiology, with special focus on liaison with Portuguese-speaking countries.

