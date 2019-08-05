FH Ortho Receives Regulatory Clearance in Japan for its Arrow® Prime Anatomic Shoulder System

/EIN News/ -- MULHOUSE, France, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FH Ortho, a manufacturer of orthopedic devices and instruments for surgeons around the world, announced it has received approval from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency of Japan to market the Arrow® Prime Anatomic Shoulder System to treat complex fractured shoulder reconstructions and total joint replacements resulting from wear or trauma. “The approval of Arrow Prime in Japan represents another exciting opportunity to further grow our presence in the global market,” said Jean-Marc Idier, President Group FH Ortho. “Our goal is to design innovative implants that are simple and easy to use with reproducible results for a broad range of patients and I believe we have achieved this with the Arrow Prime Shoulder System.”



More than 24,000 cases have been performed worldwide with the Arrow Shoulder System since 2003, with over 15 years of clinical data.

Read more about the Arrow Prime Shoulder System:

http://www.fhortho.com/us/our-products/no-cat/arrow-prime/

About FH Ortho

FH Ortho develops and manufactures orthopedic devices and instruments for surgeons around the world. Founded in Mulhouse, France in 1964, FH Ortho is represented in over 37 countries, with products focused on joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot & ankle, spine, and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward-thinking innovation in devices, techniques and product delivery, the company today is positioned for rapid expansion globally.

With an unrelenting commitment to innovation, research and collaboration, FH continues to bring new ideas and techniques to advance the forefront of orthopedics globally. FH Ortho products are developed and refined by surgeon experts who are among the world leaders in their respective fields. Prized for elegant design and distinguished by clinical sophistication and flexibility, FH products help surgeons deliver ideal patient outcomes with devices, systems and tools that simplifies patient management for the surgeon, at an overall cost structure that is a benefit to the entire patient continuum of care.

Contact: Janet Sedlacek FH Ortho (773) 290-1039 j.sedlacek@fhortho.com



