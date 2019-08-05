Altimmune to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 before the market open and host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.



Conference Call Details Date: Wednesday, August 14 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Domestic: 877-423-9813 International: 201-689-8573 Conference ID: 13692577 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135358

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing liver disease and immune modulating therapies. Our diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™ and NasoShield™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com .

Contacts: Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors, LLC Phone: 240-654-1450 617-535-7742 wbrown@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com



