Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Introduction

Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market

The global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market. The historical trajectory of the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.

Some of the major companies in the Automotive Infotainment Systems market are Harman International, Bosch, Continental, Denso, Aisin AW, Panasonic, Alpine, Fujitsu Ten, Delphi, Clarion.

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles.

Key market segments covered

By OS Type-

• QNX

• Linux

• Windows

• Others

By Product Type

• Audio Systems

• Radio & communication Systems

• Video Systems

• GPS / Navigation Systems

• Others

By Channel Type

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

The leading players operating in the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by leading players in the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works and what doesn’t, in the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence and product catalog, providing a clear overview of each major player operating in the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have strong growth in the forecast period to 2025, due to increasing number of car ownerships that are associated with affordable infotainment sys-tems. The market is concentrated with many number of players. And top five players are account-ed for around 40% of the market share. The leading players are collaborating with car man-ufacturers to strengthen their market presence. For instance, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi have undergone technology partnership with Google to embed the Android operating system in vehicles sold by the global leading automotive alliance. In August 2018, Continental has announced that they would provide Cybersecurity Solutions for All Connected Vehicle Electronics.

Increasing demand and need for infotainment services such as GPS navigation, vehicle mon-itoring and others are driving the market for vehicle infotainment systems market globally. As connected cars become future of infotainment systems that will go beyond entertain-ment and other services such as cybersecurity and driver assistance systems will become common. Infotainment systems will become widespread with increasing internet network and smartphone penetration globally. Increasing smartphone services for standalone GPS and multimedia features is hampering the growth of in-car infotainment systems market globally.

Market Segmentation-

Global Automotive Infotainment Systems market can be segmented by OS type, by Product type, by Channel type and by region. By operating system, the market can be segmented into QNX, Linux, Windows, Others. An-droid Auto & CarPlay are smartphone-based apps in which it connects with display appears on Vehicle screen. Market share of Linux is expected to increase in the vehicles with in-creasing features offered in future. Based on the product, the market can be segmented into Audio Systems, Radio & communi-cation Systems, Video Systems, GPS / Navigation Systems, and Others. Entertainment and information systems offers radio, audio/video broadcast and via storage media, satellite reception technology, Radio Data System (RDS). GPS segment comprises of navigation and telematics technologies. Increasing traffic congestions in the large cities and rising demand for entertainment features is driving the market for audio, video and naviga-tion systems. Others systems such as Safety & security services which includes driver assis-tance systems, video visual support, lane control, and accident avoidance systems.

Geographic Segmentation-

By region, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world. North America is accounted for major share for the infotain-ment market with increasing technology adoption in the region and rising number of vehicle ownerships in the region.

Solid, industry-standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used the detail the present condition in the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market. A detailed analysis of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period is presented on the basis of this analysis, which includes historical information regarding the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market. A complete picture of the Automotive Infotainment Systems Market’s movement through the recent past and likely movement in the coming years is provided in the report.

