Aerosol paints Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

The global Aerosol paints Market has been analyzed in detail to arrive at an accurate and insightful conclusion regarding the recent trends noted in the industry, the competitive landscape and the regional market for the product/service over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Key Players

The report profiles companies including AkzoNobel N.V., Crabtree & Evelyn, Ltd., Henkel AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, C. Johnson & Son, Inc, Sherwin-Williams Company, Thymes, LLC and Unilever PLC.

Market Dynamics

This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The United States is one of the largest consumers of aerosol paints owing to increasing construction and automotive applications.

The recent report found on WGR, on the global Aerosol paints Market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Aerosol paints Market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Aerosol paints Market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Aerosol paints Market.

Segmental Analysis

Aerosol Paints Market is segmented based on Technology into water-borne, solvent-borne and others. By End-User, the market is segmented into Construction, Automotive Industry, Wood and Furniture, Food Industry, Household Industry, and Others. Increase in the manufacture of vehicles with advanced materials has increased the need for more paint refinishing to provide further life. This majorly contributes to the growth of this market. Owing to its economic and quality advantages, various architectural applications now use aerosol paints too. North America is one market where architectural applications for aerosol paints are on the rise. This is because of increasing R&D to produce low cost and less VOC producing paints which drive the market demand. By Raw Materials, it is segmented into Epoxy, Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Metal/Metal filled, and Others. Further, the market is segmented based on Applications such as Industrial Coatings, Architectural Coatings, Speciality Coatings, and OthersThe global Aerosol paints Market is studied for different segments for getting a detailed picture of the market dynamics during the review period. This segmentation has been carried out on the basis of region, type, components, end-user industries, and applications. Segmentation, on the basis of region, includes Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The global Aerosol paints Market has been studied for the forecast period by employing Porter’s Five Force Model for the review period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis has been conducted for an accurate understanding of the various factors influencing the market. In Mar 2008, the rule came into effect that states reactivity limits for 36 different aerosol coating categories which are similar as developed and implemented by CARB (California Air Resources Board) in its California state-wide rule. Since the mid-1980s, the aerosol paints industry has faced sales restrictions on aerosol paints and coating products imposed by local and state municipalities. Aerosol paints processors, can-filling operations, packaging services, and wholesale distributors are affected by these regulations. In the period 2007-2012, the total VOC emissions had a downward trend which was caused by the application of products with the lower content of VOC, e.g. of water-based paints or aerosol coatings. As a concern, the legislative regulation limited the content of solvents in the products supplied to the market.Due to some amendments proposed to Aerosol paints, the volume of colors may be exempted by limiting the total mass of VOC (tons per year). These have resulted in an equivalent VOC emissions reduction of about 3.7 tons per day from Jan 2017. So, the VOC emission rules, implementations, and limitations on sales of Aerosol Paints and Coating products have resulted in a decrease in Aerosol Paints market globally.

