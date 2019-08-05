UTStarcom to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2019 ended June 30, 2019 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 (5:00 a.m. Hong Kong/Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 14, 2019).



To participate in the call, please dial the numbers below. The access code is 3974939. This call can also be accessed via webcast on the Investor Relations section of UTStarcom’s website at http://www.utstar.com.

United States: +1 (866) 519-4004

Canada: + 1 (866) 386-1016

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771

China: 4006-208-038

Other International: +65 6713-5090

The attendee passcode is 3974939.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion and will remain available until September 13, 2019.

The conference call replay numbers are as follows:

United States: +1 (855) 452-5696

Hong Kong: 800-963-117

China: 4006-022-065

Other International: +61-2-8199-0299

The replay passcode for accessing the recording is 3974939.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom is further leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its goBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Tel: +852-3951-9757

Ms. Fei Wang, Director of Investor Relations

Email: fei.wang@utstar.com

Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations

Email: njiang@utstar.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Ralph Fong

Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195

Email: ralph@blueshirtgroup.com



