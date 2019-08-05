Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Shawn Tibbetts as Their New Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced today that accomplished executive Shawn Tibbetts has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Tibbetts comes to Armada Hoffler Properties with more than 15 years of corporate leadership experience. As COO, Tibbetts will be responsible for aligning the day-to-day operations of the company’s various business lines and support groups with the corporate goals set by the CEO and Board of Directors.



“I'm excited and honored to serve in this role alongside the talented team at Armada Hoffler Properties,” said Tibbetts. “It’s humbling to join a culture that is so focused on delivering long-term value for investors and a company with a unique and successful business model. I look forward to helping Armada Hoffler Properties continue to grow.”

Tibbetts comes from the Port of Virginia where as President and COO of Virginia International Terminals, he was responsible for all operations, capacity expansion projects and information technology across all major port activities around the commonwealth. He began his career at the Port of Virginia in 2003 as an Assistant Operations Manager and has steadily risen through the ranks, ultimately becoming the key individual responsible for this international organization with nearly 3,000 employees and $600 million in annual revenue. A native of Portsmouth, Tibbetts earned his undergraduate degree from James Madison University, his MBA from the College of William & Mary and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

“Shawn is a proven leader and we are thrilled to have his expertise as part of our executive team,” said Louis Haddad, President & Chief Executive Officer of Armada Hoffler Properties. “I am confident he will be a vital part of the future success of our company.”

Tibbetts’ appointment will be effective August 26, 2019.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Director of Marketing

Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 612-4248







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.