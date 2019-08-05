Global Data Center Accelerator Market will reach at 35020 million US$ by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 38.7%

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Data Center Accelerator Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent report found on WGR, on the global Data Center Accelerator market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Data Center Accelerator market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Data Center Accelerator market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the market.

Modern data centers are being transformed to increase networking bandwidth and optimize workloads like artificial intelligence. Data centers accelerators are helping customers meet these demands. The data centers accelerators facilitate a significant increase in the performance of these data centers.

In 2018, the global Data Center Accelerator market size was 3501.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 35020 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.7% during 2019-2025.

Top key Players

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

Data Center Accelerator Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

In 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M USD by 2025 from 2983 M USD in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Others

In Data Center Accelerator market, Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Accelerator are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

