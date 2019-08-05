South America Soy Beverages Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global South America Soy Beverages Market

The global South America Soy Beverages Market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The global South America Soy Beverages Market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the South America Soy Beverages Market. The historical trajectory of the South America Soy Beverages Market is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the South America Soy Beverages Market in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Danone, Organic Valley, Kikkoman Pearl Soy Milk, The Hain Celestial Group, Eden Foods, ZenSoy, Trader Joes, Jaffe Bros. Natural Foods and Devansoy.

The leading players operating in the South America Soy Beverages Market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by leading players in the South America Soy Beverages Market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works and what doesn’t, in the South America Soy Beverages Market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence and product catalog, providing a clear overview of each major player operating in the South America Soy Beverages Market.

Despite, health benefits a significant portion of the local populace is reluctant to purchase processed soy products due to the high price which is a substantial restraint for this product. High demand is observed in upper middle class and HNI population although demand from the middle class is still growing slowly. High consumption of alcoholic beverages is also impacting the demand due to low incomes of the middle class who can afford a limited supply of food and drinks monthly. A significant portion of the population prefers alcoholic drinks over healthy non-alcoholic drinks which are restraining the demand in the South American region. The South America soy beverages market is segmented based on a type of products such as soy milk and yogurt smoothies. Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Speciality Stores, and Others. GEOGRAPHICALLY, THE MARKET IS SEGMENTED INTO BRAZIL, ARGENTINA, COLOMBIA, AND OTHERS.

Growing impetus towards healthy drinks, high family incomes, and fast-paced lifestyle are driving the growth for soy beverages to demand in South America. Growing middle-class population and urbanization are the key factors powering healthy foods. Increasing investments and increasing demand for healthy foods in workplaces are impacting the market in developing economies. Solid, industry-standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used the detail the present condition in the South America Soy Beverages Market. A detailed analysis of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period is presented on the basis of this analysis, which includes historical information regarding the South America Soy Beverages Market. A complete picture of the South America Soy Beverages Market’s movement through the recent past and likely movement in the coming years is provided in the report.

The South America soy beverages market is driven by various factors such as increased purchasing power, shift towards healthy drinks and growing millennials & generation z demographic. A significant portion of the population in the South American region can afford drinks which can pave the way for soy beverages which are healthier than regular juices and other forms of edible liquids. Although, high cost and limited production due to low investment are some of the factors restraining the market. Also, limited knowledge regarding its benefits is affecting the demand in the region. Soybean is an excellent source of protein and hence consumed heavily in South America. It also provides various nutrients such as fiber, omega acids, and vitamins which are essential for well-being and growth of humans. A soy-based drink is a healthy alternative to meat and hence can be an excellent source of nutrition for the vegetarian population.

The regional distribution of the South America Soy Beverages Market is also discussed in the report, and detailed analyses are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The key regional markets are profiled to give players an idea of where each region is soaring and what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies and product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in specific regions are analyzed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Major Key Points of Global South America Soy Beverages Market

• CHAPTER 1- SOUTH AMERICA SOY BEVERAGES MARKET – METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

• CHAPTER 2- SOUTH AMERICA SOY BEVERAGES MARKET- HEADLINES & TRENDS

• CHAPTER 3 -SOUTH AMERICA SOY BEVERAGES MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

• Chapter 4- South America Soy Beverages Market- Product Analysis

• Chapter 5 -South America Soy Beverages Market- Geographical Analysis

• Chapter-6 South America Soy Beverages Market- Competitive Landscape

• Chapter-7 -South America Soy Beverages Market- Company Profiles*

• Chapter 8- South America Soy Beverages Market- Appendix



