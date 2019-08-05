Boise Cascade Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $27.7 Million on Sales of $1.2 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Boise, Idaho, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported net income of $27.7 million, or $0.71 per share, on sales of $1.2 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with net income of $41.8 million, or $1.06 per share, on sales of $1.4 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Second quarter 2018 results included $9.0 million of net after-tax losses, or $0.23 per share, from non-cash pension settlement charges.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

2Q 2019 2Q 2018 % change (in thousands, except per-share data and percentages) Consolidated Results Sales $ 1,230,081 $ 1,408,132 (13 )% Net income 27,718 41,825 (34 )% Net income per common share - diluted 0.71 1.06 (33 )% Adjusted EBITDA 1 64,544 85,800 (25 )% Segment Results Wood Products sales $ 334,256 $ 425,483 (21 )% Wood Products income 18,908 36,482 (48 )% Wood Products EBITDA 1 33,000 55,935 (41 )% Building Materials Distribution sales 1,097,421 1,213,783 (10 )% Building Materials Distribution income 33,800 47,713 (29 )% Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1 38,828 52,160 (26 )%

1 For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, see summary notes at the end of this press release.

In the second quarter 2019, total U.S. housing starts were flat compared to the same period last year. Single-family starts, the primary driver of our sales, decreased 6%, while multi-family starts increased 16%. On a year-to-date basis through June 2019, total and single-family housing starts decreased 4% and 5%, respectively, from the same period in 2018.

“While the headwinds of low commodity products pricing and softer single-family residential starts made for challenging year-over-year financial comparisons, our businesses executed well during the second quarter. The progress we have made growing our distribution and EWP businesses is providing more stability to our earnings during periods of weak commodity pricing,” commented Tom Corrick, CEO. “BMD did a great job generating gross margin dollars in the current environment and continues to make further progress with the integration of recently acquired facilities. In Wood Products, our strategic veneer production projects are progressing as planned, with commissioning underway on the recently installed assets at our Chester, South Carolina, facility, and commencement of the Florien, Louisiana, project that is expected to be operational in mid-2020.”

Wood Products

Wood Products sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), decreased $91.2 million, or 21%, to $334.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $425.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decline in sales was driven primarily by lower sales prices and sales volumes for plywood. The lower sales volume for plywood was mostly due to weaker market conditions and downtime for facility capital improvements, as well as the sale of the Moncure plywood facility on March 1, 2019. In addition, we experienced lower sales volumes for I-joists and LVL (I-joists and LVL are collectively referred to as EWP). The decrease in sales was also attributable to lower sales volumes of lumber and particleboard due to the sale or closure of three lumber mills and our particleboard plant during 2018. Approximately one-third of the decrease in Wood Products sales is attributable to the previously noted facility sales or closures. These decreases were offset partially by increases in net EWP sales prices.

Wood Products segment income decreased $17.6 million to $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $36.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in segment income was due primarily to lower sales prices of plywood and lower sales volumes of EWP and plywood, as well as higher per-unit conversion costs. These decreases were offset partially by higher net EWP sales prices and lower costs of OSB (used in the manufacture of I-joists) and logs, as well as lower employee-related expenses. In addition, depreciation and amortization expense decreased $5.4 million due primarily to discontinued depreciation on manufacturing facilities curtailed and sold in the last 12 months.

Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:

2Q 2019 vs. 2Q 2018 2Q 2019 vs. 1Q 2019 Average Net Selling Prices LVL 2 % (1 )% I-joists 5 % 1 % Plywood (28 )% (5 )% Sales Volumes LVL (5 )% 6 % I-joists (11 )% 16 % Plywood (7 )% 2 %

Building Materials Distribution

BMD's sales decreased $116.4 million, or 10%, to $1,097.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $1,213.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall decrease in sales was driven by a sales price decrease of 12%, offset partially by a sales volume increase of 2%. Excluding the impact of the acquisition of wholesale building material distribution locations in Nashville, Tennessee, Medford, Oregon, and Cincinnati, Ohio during 2018, and the Birmingham, Alabama acquisition in 2019, BMD sales would have decreased 12%. By product line, commodity sales decreased 25%, general line product sales increased 9%, and sales of EWP (substantially all of which is sourced through our Wood Products segment) decreased less than 1%.

BMD segment income decreased $13.9 million to $33.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $47.7 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The decline in segment income was driven primarily by a gross margin decrease of $10.6 million, resulting from lower average commodity prices compared with second quarter 2018. In addition, selling and distribution expenses increased by $3.6 million.



In second quarter 2019, BMD completed the acquisition of the assets of American Lumber, which operated a single-location wholesale distribution business in Birmingham, Alabama (the "Acquisition"). We funded the Acquisition with cash on hand. This distribution location adds to our existing distribution business and strengthens our nationwide presence. In addition, we believe we will be able to broaden our product and service offerings within this market following the Acquisition.

Balance Sheet

Boise Cascade ended second quarter 2019 with $202.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $365.4 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $567.8 million. The Company had $440.0 million of outstanding debt at June 30, 2019.

We adopted the new lease accounting standard on January 1, 2019. The most significant impact of the adoption was the recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for operating leases, as reflected on the face of our balance sheet as of June 30, 2019. The standard did not have a material impact on our consolidated net earnings and cash flows. For additional information on the impact of this standard on our accounting for leases and additional required qualitative disclosures of our lease policies, see our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dividends

On August 1, 2019, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share on our common stock payable on September 16, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2019.

Outlook

We expect to experience slower demand growth for the products we manufacture and distribute in 2019. The July 2019 Blue Chip consensus forecast for 2019 and 2020 reflects 1.24 million and 1.27 million total U.S. housing starts, respectively, compared with actual housing starts of 1.25 million in 2018. Although we believe U.S. demographics are supportive of higher levels of housing starts, we expect near-term residential construction growth to be flat to slightly down due to constraints faced by builders, such as availability of labor and building lots, as well as affordability constraints faced by prospective buyers. The pace of household formation rates and residential repair-and-remodeling activity will be affected by employment growth, wage growth, prospective home buyers' access to and cost of financing, housing affordability, and consumer confidence, as well as other factors. Household formation rates in turn will be a key factor behind the demand for new construction. In addition, the size of new single-family residences as well as the mix of single and multi-family starts will influence product consumption.

Weak commodity products pricing experienced in first quarter 2019 continued throughout second quarter 2019 as weaker year-to-date residential construction activity and additional industry capacity brought on in 2018 have led to supply and demand imbalances. Commodity product pricing during the remainder of 2019 will be a key driver of our financial results and will be dependent on industry operating rates, net import and export activity, transportation constraints or disruptions, inventory levels in various distribution channels, and seasonal demand patterns. In our BMD segment, we anticipate that commodity products pricing in the third quarter of 2019 will remain at low absolute levels compared to historical levels. However, we do not expect the substantial downward price volatility and gross margin erosion like we experienced in the third quarter of 2018. With a more stable price environment, we expect BMD to report improved year-over-year financial results in third quarter 2019. For our Wood Products segment, our average plywood sales prices during July 2019 are more than 25% below average levels experienced in the third quarter of 2018. When considering the lower plywood pricing environment, and also adjusting third quarter 2018 to exclude an $11.0 million impairment charge related to asset sales, we expect Wood Products year-over-year financial comparisons to be negative in the third quarter of 2019.

In addition, we expect to record less than $0.5 million of pension expense in third quarter 2019, compared with $11.8 million recorded in third quarter 2018, which included a non-cash pension settlement charge of $11.3 million.

We expect our capital spending, excluding acquisitions, to be $85-$95 million in 2019, including spending to improve the efficiency of our veneer production at our Chester, South Carolina, and Florien, Louisiana, facilities.



About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release and the accompanying Quarterly Statistical Information as supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We define EBITDA as income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income or segment income have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2019 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 1,230,081 $ 1,408,132 $ 1,042,086 $ 2,272,167 $ 2,590,973 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,049,655 1,193,918 897,822 1,947,477 2,203,696 Depreciation and amortization 19,454 24,296 19,217 38,671 46,407 Selling and distribution expenses 98,866 96,841 87,026 185,892 180,197 General and administrative expenses 16,786 19,977 16,675 33,461 35,863 Other (income) expense, net 188 (956 ) (308 ) (120 ) (1,050 ) 1,184,949 1,334,076 1,020,432 2,205,381 2,465,113 Income from operations 45,132 74,056 21,654 66,786 125,860 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 248 (172 ) 162 410 (435 ) Pension expense (excluding service costs) (290 ) (12,380 ) (299 ) (589 ) (12,624 ) Interest expense (6,486 ) (6,580 ) (6,437 ) (12,923 ) (12,942 ) Interest income 416 237 492 908 501 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (1,551 ) 499 (983 ) (2,534 ) 2,140 (7,663 ) (18,396 ) (7,065 ) (14,728 ) (23,360 ) Income before income taxes 37,469 55,660 14,589 52,058 102,500 Income tax provision (9,751 ) (13,835 ) (3,200 ) (12,951 ) (23,625 ) Net income $ 27,718 $ 41,825 $ 11,389 $ 39,107 $ 78,875 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,087 38,981 38,884 38,986 38,880 Diluted 39,199 39,403 39,203 39,185 39,384 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 1.07 $ 0.29 $ 1.00 $ 2.03 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 1.06 $ 0.29 $ 1.00 $ 2.00 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 0.14

See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.

Wood Products Segment

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2019 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Segment sales $ 334,256 $ 425,483 $ 319,523 $ 653,779 $ 823,474 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 289,545 356,297 283,030 572,575 698,856 Depreciation and amortization 14,092 19,453 13,738 27,830 36,997 Selling and distribution expenses 7,861 9,382 7,705 15,566 17,495 General and administrative expenses 3,473 4,678 3,628 7,101 8,370 Other (income) expense, net 377 (809 ) (208 ) 169 (847 ) 315,348 389,001 307,893 623,241 760,871 Segment income $ 18,908 $ 36,482 $ 11,630 $ 30,538 $ 62,603 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 86.6 % 83.7 % 88.6 % 87.6 % 84.9 % Depreciation and amortization 4.2 % 4.6 % 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.5 % Selling and distribution expenses 2.4 % 2.2 % 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.1 % General and administrative expenses 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.0 % Other (income) expense, net 0.1 % (0.2 %) (0.1 )% — % (0.1 %) 94.3 % 91.4 % 96.4 % 95.3 % 92.4 % Segment income 5.7 % 8.6 % 3.6 % 4.7 % 7.6 %

Building Materials Distribution Segment

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2019 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Segment sales $ 1,097,421 $ 1,213,783 $ 907,708 $ 2,005,129 $ 2,206,164 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 961,862 1,067,592 800,200 1,762,062 1,942,451 Depreciation and amortization 5,028 4,447 5,132 10,160 8,619 Selling and distribution expenses 90,950 87,394 79,265 170,215 162,575 General and administrative expenses 5,967 6,787 5,694 11,661 12,617 Other (income) expense, net (186 ) (150 ) (100 ) (286 ) (199 ) 1,063,621 1,166,070 890,191 1,953,812 2,126,063 Segment income $ 33,800 $ 47,713 $ 17,517 $ 51,317 $ 80,101 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 87.6 % 88.0 % 88.2 % 87.9 % 88.0 % Depreciation and amortization 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.4 % Selling and distribution expenses 8.3 % 7.2 % 8.7 % 8.5 % 7.4 % General and administrative expenses 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Other (income) expense, net — % — % — % — % — % 96.9 % 96.1 % 98.1 % 97.4 % 96.4 % Segment income 3.1 % 3.9 % 1.9 % 2.6 % 3.6 %

Segment Information

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2019 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Segment sales Wood Products $ 334,256 $ 425,483 $ 319,523 $ 653,779 $ 823,474 Building Materials Distribution 1,097,421 1,213,783 907,708 2,005,129 2,206,164 Intersegment eliminations and other (201,596 ) (231,134 ) (185,145 ) (386,741 ) (438,665 ) Total net sales $ 1,230,081 $ 1,408,132 $ 1,042,086 $ 2,272,167 $ 2,590,973 Segment income Wood Products $ 18,908 $ 36,482 $ 11,630 $ 30,538 $ 62,603 Building Materials Distribution 33,800 47,713 17,517 51,317 80,101 Total segment income 52,708 84,195 29,147 81,855 142,704 Unallocated corporate (7,576 ) (10,139 ) (7,493 ) (15,069 ) (16,844 ) Income from operations $ 45,132 $ 74,056 $ 21,654 $ 66,786 $ 125,860 Segment EBITDA (a) Wood Products $ 33,000 $ 55,935 $ 25,368 $ 58,368 $ 99,600 Building Materials Distribution 38,828 52,160 22,649 61,477 88,720

See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,407 $ 191,671 Receivables Trade, less allowances of $744 and $1,062 316,698 214,338 Related parties 490 436 Other 11,476 14,466 Inventories 524,451 533,049 Prepaid expenses and other 17,745 31,818 Total current assets 1,073,267 985,778 Property and equipment, net 464,095 487,224 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,989 — Finance lease right-of-use assets 20,301 — Timber deposits 14,918 12,568 Goodwill 60,342 59,159 Intangible assets, net 18,409 16,851 Deferred income taxes 8,167 8,211 Other assets 7,323 11,457 Total assets $ 1,732,811 $ 1,581,248

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands, except per-share data)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable Trade $ 273,570 $ 210,587 Related parties 1,633 1,070 Accrued liabilities Compensation and benefits 64,912 87,911 Interest payable 6,735 6,748 Other 77,256 63,509 Total current liabilities 424,106 369,825 Debt Long-term debt 439,986 439,428 Other Compensation and benefits 43,548 41,283 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 60,289 — Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 21,701 — Deferred income taxes 24,439 19,218 Other long-term liabilities 13,721 38,904 163,698 99,405 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 44,342 and 44,076 shares issued, respectively 443 441 Treasury stock 5,367 shares at cost (138,909 ) (138,909 ) Additional paid-in capital 529,147 528,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,717 ) (47,652 ) Retained earnings 362,057 330,056 Total stockholders' equity 705,021 672,590 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,732,811 $ 1,581,248





Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used for) operations Net income $ 39,107 $ 78,875 Items in net income not using (providing) cash Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other 39,821 47,416 Stock-based compensation 4,069 4,731 Pension expense 911 13,026 Deferred income taxes 5,629 (1,092 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 2,534 (2,140 ) Other (33 ) (1,051 ) Decrease (increase) in working capital, net of acquisitions Receivables (93,977 ) (111,068 ) Inventories 13,324 (89,051 ) Prepaid expenses and other (4,773 ) (4,361 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 45,355 134,498 Pension contributions (927 ) (1,042 ) Income taxes payable 16,735 18,586 Other (923 ) 1,009 Net cash provided by operations 66,852 88,336 Cash provided by (used for) investment Expenditures for property and equipment (32,824 ) (28,327 ) Acquisitions of businesses and facilities (15,675 ) (17,577 ) Proceeds from sales of facilities 2,493 — Proceeds from sales of assets and other 1,395 321 Net cash used for investment (44,611 ) (45,583 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing Borrowings of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility 5,500 7,500 Payments of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility (5,500 ) (7,500 ) Dividends paid on common stock (7,562 ) (5,481 ) Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (3,574 ) (5,120 ) Other (369 ) 719 Net cash used for financing (11,505 ) (9,882 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,736 32,871 Balance at beginning of the period 191,671 177,140 Balance at end of the period $ 202,407 $ 210,011

Summary Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information

The Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Information presented herein do not include the notes accompanying the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 2018 Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net income for all periods presented involved estimates and accruals.

EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and March 31, 2019, and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2019 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net income $ 27,718 $ 41,825 $ 11,389 $ 39,107 $ 78,875 Interest expense 6,486 6,580 6,437 12,923 12,942 Interest income (416 ) (237 ) (492 ) (908 ) (501 ) Income tax provision 9,751 13,835 3,200 12,951 23,625 Depreciation and amortization 19,454 24,296 19,217 38,671 46,407 EBITDA 62,993 86,299 39,751 102,744 161,348 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 1,551 (499 ) 983 2,534 (2,140 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,544 $ 85,800 $ 40,734 $ 105,278 $ 159,208

The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and March 31, 2019, and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2019 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Wood Products Segment income $ 18,908 $ 36,482 $ 11,630 $ 30,538 $ 62,603 Depreciation and amortization 14,092 19,453 13,738 27,830 36,997 EBITDA $ 33,000 $ 55,935 $ 25,368 $ 58,368 $ 99,600 Building Materials Distribution Segment income $ 33,800 $ 47,713 $ 17,517 $ 51,317 $ 80,101 Depreciation and amortization 5,028 4,447 5,132 10,160 8,619 EBITDA $ 38,828 $ 52,160 $ 22,649 $ 61,477 $ 88,720 Corporate Unallocated corporate expenses $ (7,576 ) $ (10,139 ) $ (7,493 ) $ (15,069 ) $ (16,844 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 248 (172 ) 162 410 (435 ) Pension expense (excluding service costs) (290 ) (12,380 ) (299 ) (589 ) (12,624 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (1,551 ) 499 (983 ) (2,534 ) 2,140 Depreciation and amortization 334 396 347 681 791 EBITDA (8,835 ) (21,796 ) (8,266 ) (17,101 ) (26,972 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 1,551 (499 ) 983 2,534 (2,140 ) Corporate adjusted EBITDA $ (7,284 ) $ (22,295 ) $ (7,283 ) $ (14,567 ) $ (29,112 ) Total company adjusted EBITDA $ 64,544 $ 85,800 $ 40,734 $ 105,278 $ 159,208

