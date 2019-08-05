Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019 Tipped Off in Orlando

The Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019 tipped off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida this morning with current and former NBA (https://www.NBA.com) and WNBA players welcoming 316 young boys and girls from 40 countries from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Document links: http://bit.ly/334O1H8 http://bit.ly/2Yrw4Uq

Orlando Magic legend Dennis Scott opened the ceremony, joined by 2019 NBA Champion, Danny Green; Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon; 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, Jennifer Azzi; former NBA player and NBA Cares Ambassador, Jason Collins; former NBA player, Pops Mensah-Bonsu; and former NBA player and NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Following the formal opening, the kids took part in various on-court activities, including a three-point contest and a dance competition.

Tomorrow morning the youth teams will take part in their first life skills seminar: Respect for the Game. The first session will reinforce life skills that youth should develop to position themselves for success on and off the court. The session will share tips on how to approach tasks and challenges, including navigating adverse childhood and community experiences, and making the most of opportunities. NBA Player Development experts will share tips on how to build positive, healthy, and respectful relationships among players, coaches, parents, and referees.

The first round of games starts on Tuesday, August 6.

Please see the selected photos attached (credit NBAE/Getty Images).

Below, please find a recording of Pops Mensah-Bonsu’s media availability where he spoke about youth development, social responsibility, the just completed Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in Senegal and the upcoming Basketball Africa League:

More information: https://JrNBAgc.nba.com

