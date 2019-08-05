Industrial Gas Sensors Market to Reach US$ 1348 Mn by 2026; Demand for Cost-Effective and Compact Sensors Expected to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Industrial Gas Sensors Market Research report include Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Aeroqual Ltd., City Technology Ltd., Techcomp Group, DENSO Europe B.V., NGK Spark Plug, Alphasense, JJS Technical Services, Figaro Engineering Inc., Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd., and other prominent market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Gas Sensors Market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the implementation of government regulations to reduce pollution. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Industrial Gas Sensors Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global Industrial Gas Sensors Market was valued at US$ 874 Mn in 2019. The market is expected to reach US$ 1348 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period. The report further states that a rising investment by various organizations aimed at technological advancements of gas sensors is anticipated to boost the global Industrial Gas Sensors Market size in the coming years.

Rise in Demand for Affordable and Compact Gas Sensors to Result in Market Growth

The nano and micro gas sensing technologies infused with newly designed materials are expected to improve the performance of gas sensors. There has also been a rise in demand for cost-effective and compact sensors which in turn, is projected to increase global Industrial Gas Sensors Market sales during the forecast period. Also, portable small dimensioned photo ionization detectors and non-dispersive infrared for carbon dioxide have slowly started gaining popularity and this will propel the market. The latest advancements in gas sensors as well as reduction in cost are likely to contribute to the growth. In terms of technology, the market is grouped into semiconductor, electrochemical, infrared, and other gas sensors.





Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-gas-sensors-market-101064





Increasing Demand from the Petrochemical Industry to Show Notable Growth North America

The global Industrial Gas Sensors Market is geographically divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the global Industrial Gas Sensors Market during forecast period. This will occur due to a rise in the strict governmental regulations and ongoing environmental awareness campaigns. In 2018, for instance, China had released an action plan for air pollution and in 2013, the country began its PM2.5 targets under the Air Pollution Action Plan, for key regions. This was done to improve the quality of air. North America, on the other hand, is projected to witness notable Industrial Gas Sensors Market growth. This is because the U.S. is witnessing an increasing demand of gas sensors from the petrochemical industry. In Europe, the governments of numerous countries have imposed strict regulations regarding the prevention and control of pollution. This is most likely to contribute to the growth of market in the region.

Sensirion, RLS, and Other Prominent Key Players Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Gain Competitive Edge

Sensirion, a leading manufacturer of high-quality sensors and sensor solutions, headquartered in Switzerland, announced the launch of its new SCD40 in May 2019. It is the first miniaturized carbon dioxide sensor that is suited for cost-effective and high-volume applications, namely, automotive, IoT, consumer goods, appliances, and HVAC markets. The sensor fits in a space that is just one cubic centimeter. The SCD40 miniature sensor is all set to revolutionize product designs and make way for a vast range of advanced applications.

Earlier, in March 2015, RLS, a producer, designer, and supplier of advanced rotary and linear motion sensors, unveiled its latest high performance miniature encoder sensor. The sensors are used in embedded OEM motion control applications. They are lightweight and this makes them perfect for optics, 3D printers, hand held devices, positioning, gimbals, and other medical applications. They also offer rotary and linear performances and come in four different shapes.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-gas-sensors-market-101064





Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global gas sensors market. The report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

City Technology Ltd.

DENSO Europe B.V.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Alphasense

Figaro Engineering Inc.

NGK Spark Plug

Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd.

JJS Technical Services

Aeroqual Ltd.

Techcomp Group



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-gas-sensors-market-101064





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market





Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Industry SWOT Analysis Price Trend Analysis





Global Industrial Gas Sensors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product Type (US$ Mn) Oxygen Carbon Dioxide NOx Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Technology (US$ Mn) Electrochemical Semiconductor Infrared Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End User Industry (US$ Mn) Healthcare Building Automation & Domestic Appliances Automotive Petrochemical Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-gas-sensors-market-101064





Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Contact, Non-contact), By Sensor (Level Sensor, Image Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Flow Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Humidity Sensor), By End Use Industry (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Mining, Energy & Power, Oil and Gas), And Geography Forecast Till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Contact, Non-contact), By Sensor (Level Sensor, Image Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Flow Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Humidity Sensor), By End Use Industry (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Mining, Energy & Power, Oil and Gas), And Geography Forecast Till 2026 Oil & Gas Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Sector (Upstream, Mid-stream, Downstream), By Type (Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Level Sensor, Flow Sensor, Others), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Remote Monitoring, Condition Monitoring, Analysis & Simulation) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Industrial Racking Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Cantilever Racking System, Drive-in/Drive-thru Pallet Racking System, Selective Pallet Racking System, Push Back Pallet Racking System), By Industry Verticals (Retail, Manufacturing, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Cantilever Racking System, Drive-in/Drive-thru Pallet Racking System, Selective Pallet Racking System, Push Back Pallet Racking System), By Industry Verticals (Retail, Manufacturing, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Telescopic Handlers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Types (Compact Telescopic Handlers, High lift Telescopic Handlers, High load Telescopic Handlers), By Technology (Hybrid, Electric, Combustion), By Lift Height (Less than 5 meters, 5-15 meters, More than 15 meters), By Lift Capacity (Less than 3 tons, 3-10 tons, More than 10 tons), By End-User Industry (Construction, Forestry, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.