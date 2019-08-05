Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market will register a xyz% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xyz million by 2024, from US$ xyz million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

API-based Bank-as-a-Service

Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Banking

Online Banks

In the foremost, the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market report provides a short description along with the definition, its key applications, and manufacturing process employed. The in-depth analysis of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is done by understanding the competitive landscape, recent trends in the industry, and the regional status. The report also studies the price margins of the product as well as risk factors that are associated with the manufacturers. Various dynamics are also included in the study of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market that holds a robust influence over Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market. The forecast period of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is recorded for 2019 as the base year, which stretches over till 2025.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fidor Bank

Currency Cloud

Sqaure

SolarisBank

Moven

PayPal

Braintree

Prosper

OANDA

FinTechs

Coinbase

Dwolla

Authy

Intuit

BOKU

Finexra

iZettle

Invoicera

Gemalto

GoCardless

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Players

4 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures

……Continued

