Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market will register a xyz% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xyz million by 2024, from US$ xyz million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
API-based Bank-as-a-Service
Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Banking
Online Banks
In the foremost, the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market report provides a short description along with the definition, its key applications, and manufacturing process employed. The in-depth analysis of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is done by understanding the competitive landscape, recent trends in the industry, and the regional status. The report also studies the price margins of the product as well as risk factors that are associated with the manufacturers. Various dynamics are also included in the study of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market that holds a robust influence over Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market. The forecast period of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is recorded for 2019 as the base year, which stretches over till 2025.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Fidor Bank
Currency Cloud
Sqaure
SolarisBank
Moven
PayPal
Braintree
Prosper
OANDA
FinTechs
Coinbase
Dwolla
Authy
Intuit
BOKU
Finexra
iZettle
Invoicera
Gemalto
GoCardless
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Players
4 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures
……Continued
