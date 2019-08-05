Makeala Addell Life Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Too often we get caught up in trying to do what everybody else is doing. We've got to figure out what it is we're meant to do and focus on that, not anyone else's version of who we should be.

Makeala Addell Ferguson is the founder of Makeala Addell Life Coaching, where she specializes in personal and professional development. Makeala helps her clients go beyond their limiting beliefs to change their habits and take action to reach the next level.

“As coaches, we listen to what people say as well as what they're not saying,” says Makeala. “I help support and guide them along the way by providing tools, accountability and motivation.”

Makeala says she has always possessed a desire to help people one-on-one.

“I have a genuine interest in people's success,” says Makeala. “The aha moments are a huge reason why I've incorporated strategies used in education into the coaching practice. My genuine interest is how I can take people from where they are and help them get to where they ultimately want to go?”

A self-described former army brat, Makeala needed to adapt to new environments growing up.

“It definitely helped me realize that things could change at any moment, so even as a little girl, I had to focus on adapting the right tools instead of focusing on preventing change. When those unexpected changes did come up, I was better able to cope with them.”

Makeala says the people who visit her life coaching practice have often done all they can do on their own, but they're still not getting to that next level by their definition. There’s a feeling that something is still missing, and we can easily be overwhelmed trying to determine what that is.

“It's not about having goals; it's about being able to clearly articulate them and manage them as well,” says Makeala. “People see coaches throughout their lives not because they're not successful, but because life is ever-changing.”

Ultimately, says, Makeala, the sky is the limit.

CUTV News Radio will feature Makeala Addell Ferguson in an interview with Jim Masters on August 7th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Makeala Addell Life Coaching, visit www.makeala-addell.com



