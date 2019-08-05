SimplyKLEAN Announces Kickstarter to Bring Resealable & Reusable 100% Food Grade Silicone Straw to Market

Use, Open/Close, and Reuse - only with the SimplyKLEAN straw See why the SimplyKLEAN straw is better than most other straws on the market. SimplyKLEAN. Do Good, Live Better.

SimplyKLEAN has developed an innovative, eco-friendly 100% silicone straw that can be opened and closed for an easy, thorough wash

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to things families use a lot of, especially families with children, drinking straws are pretty high up the list. Unfortunately, they are also a product that most commonly comes with a lot of negative associations. Most often made of plastic, that can hurt the environment and animals, and only used once—which can be seen as wasteful—it seems like a better way to fill this need should exist. This was the inspiration behind the SimplyKLEAN Family startup who invented the SimplyKLEAN Straw—a resealable and reusable, 100% food-grade silicone straw—a functional and fun way to have a drinking straw that is safe, healthy and hygienic, while also being eco-friendly. After producing very exciting prototypes, the company has announced they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter from August 1st through August 31st to help get the SimplyKlean Straws into as many interested hands as possible. The enthusiasm surrounding the project is high, in no small part due to the very charismatic video presentations from eight-year-old Sophia and six-year-old Vina— the daughters of SimplyKLEAN’s inventor and Founder, which can be seen on the projects Kickstarter page.“We all care about the impact our existence has with the other wildlife we share our planet with. Like other reusable straws on the market, the SimplyKLEAN Straw addresses the environmental impact of throw-away plastics as well as the safety and hygienic issues that other straws create,” commented Trang (Tracy) Tran,inventor and Founder of SimplyKLEAN Family, LLC.Ms. Tran adds, “Our straw is made of soft silicone, and won’t cause accidental lacerations to the mouth like metal, glass, hard plastic, or a wood straw could. The SimplyKLEAN Straw opens fully for a thorough cleaning every time and is resealable for reliable, responsible reuse. It truly is the first straw that solves all health, environmental, and personal safety concerns when it comes to drinking straws, which has us very excited!”The SimplyKLEAN Straw is extremely easy to completely open and close for cleaning, taking five seconds on average. It can be used for both hot and cold drinks, so it’s appropriate for everything from iced drinks to hot coffee without any concerns. Also, the 100% food-grade silicone puts parents minds at-ease knowing this straw will not be harmful to their family.The campaign for the Patent-Pending SimplyKLEAN Straw has set a goal of $3,500, with pledges as low as $13 that come with a variety of different perks that allow the supporter and their loved ones to be among the first to experience this remarkable new product.Popular YouTuber Nicolas Gonzalez, recently gave SimplyKlean Straws a very enthusiastic five-star review which can be seen here https://youtu.be/KdK1qrMojoo For more information and to show support be sure to visit https://bit.ly/simplykleanfamily

SimplyKLEAN Straw Intro by Sophia & Vina



