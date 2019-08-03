Sheila Anthony Shaw, Former Beauty Queen, to Present at Hayward, CA Book Signing

Sheila Anthony, Miss Fresno County, 1980 Literary Soundtrack, The Sheila Anthony Shaw Story by DeeJazz

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Here's what people say about Sheila Anthony Shaw . She’s beyond amazing. And not just because they like or know her. The former Miss Fresno California beauty queen will appear at a book signing on Saturday, August 3, 2019, her publicist announced today. The event takes place from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Hayward, California, City Hall's Rotunda Building."The Sheila Anthony Story: A Memoir," chronicles the author 's humble beginnings of moving from Houston, Texas to Fresno, California with her mother and four siblings. It covers death-defying events, as well as significant and life transforming accomplishments intended to challenge, educate, and inspire others.In her memoir, the author covers what it was like to be misdiagnosed by more than 55 doctors and specialists; her year as Miss Fresno County’s beauty queen; being slighted by the love of her life days after losing their unborn child; a heartless doctor who rather remove her reproduction organs than address her ruptured appendix, and driving alone across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, then suddenly not being able to use the gas, or brake pedals.During the book signing, Sheila Anthony-Shaw will discuss topics from her book and share her knowledge.The book along with The Sheila Shaw Story's Literary soundtrack by DeeJazz, will both be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served."Sheila has had a remarkable journey with many more years in front of her," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Sheila Anthony-Shaw. "Few will ever experience the comeback she achieved. Her life's story has been nothing short of extraordinary. Readers will be awed by her struggles, victories, and resiliency. And, they'll be inspired to revisit what they once believed was possible for their life."The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Fran Briggs at 1 928-275-1642, or email FranBriggs@aol.com.Sheila Anthony Shaw Book Signing and Meet and GreetHayward City Hall, Rotunda BuildingSaturday, August 3, 20192:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.777 B StreetHayward, CA 94541



