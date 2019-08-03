Police arrest suspect of helping inmates to escape

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 3 - The National Police arrested on Friday an agent of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and an unidentified driver, accused of facilitating the escape of two inmates from a prision, in Luanda.,

Speaking to Radio National of Angola, the spokesperson of the Criminal Services,Menezes Cassoma, explained that the agent in question was arrested due to the fact that he requested the two inmates to perform some work before their escape.

In the meantime, added the spokesperson, the driver is being interrogated after witnessed said that he was seen in front of the prision in the early hours of the day of the escape.

The inmates Nicolau Catxama, who went to prison in 2018 and Jonas Makengo in 2017, were condemned to 14 years in jail over qualified robbery and murder.

However, Menezes Cassoma underscored that the circumstances that allowed them to evade remain unknown and that authorities are already involved in the capture of the fugitives.

