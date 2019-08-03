President Ricardo Baretzky of CYBERPOL

Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Unlawful says Cyber Policing CYBERPOL Chief.

The investigation into bitcoin clearly provided overwhelming evidence that bitcoin miners are creating bitcoins and transaction fees which is no less short of printing money at home” — Preisdent Ricardo Baretzky of CYBERPOL

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Unlawful says Cyber Policing CYBERPOL Chief.After nearly 3 years of investigation CYBERPOL The International Cyber Policing Organization announced that the uses of Bitcoin Mining is unlawful. During September 2017 China banned trading in bitcoin which finally ended up in a complete ban on 1st February 2018.The CYBERPOL Red SoC Team said it has found a pattern that indicates clearly a price fixing and market manipulation which is the cause of large price swings. The technical team pointed out that the market manipulations runs over a 57 week cycle reference that in 2013, prices started at $13.30 rising to $770 by 1st January 2014 by using bitcoin mining essentially allowing people to create fake new bitcoins and float it without any financial values and the same patterns has been found in example Prices started at $998 in 2017 and rose to $13,412.44 on 1 January 2018 after reaching its all time high of $19,783.06 on 17 December 2017. It seems these cycles repeats itself in the 1Q years repetitively since 2013.It was further pointed out why it's unlawful and damaging to our economical society and public as a whole. The President Ricardo Baretzky said " Are you allowed to print money at home ? The investigation into bitcoin clearly provided overwhelming evidence that bitcoin miners are creating bitcoins and transaction fees which is no less short of printing money at home and driving up fake values creating the illusion that Bitcoins price increases. Further this integrates fake money into real money and Unlawful under international Monetary laws."In short, the successful miner finding the new block is allowed by the rest of the network, meaning the bitcoin holders, to reward themselves with newly created bitcoins and transaction fees. As of 9 July 2016, the reward amounted to 12.5 newly created bitcoins per block added to the blockchain, These are the factors that causes the large price swings and "flash crashes" and market manipulation."It's easy Money" Ricardo Baretzky said. More than 1,5 million bitcoins were stolen since 2017 from unlawful cryptocurrency exchanges. President Baretzky pointed out, Corruption of financial institution that knows this has now been placed under investigation.CYBERPOL spokesman said that it will call for an urgent meeting with the IMF as this implicates the IMF at huge scale.On 16 July, Christine Lagarde announced she had submitted her resignation from the IMF as managing director, effective 12 September. The Bulgarian chief executive of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva, has emerged as a disputed victor in a tight battle to be the European nominee to head the IMF, with the UK vainly seeking to champion George Osborne as an alternative.It is unclear if the IMF will be held responsible by CYBERPOL in failing the public policy but one thing is certain that IMF has a lot of explaining to do in future and could end up in a multidisciplinary hearing as is. When asked if Christine Lagarde was aware of this and held any Bitcoins in personal capacity President Baretzky said "I cannot discuss any current investigations"Its expected a full ban on Bitcoin mining and its uses are to follow next month by CYBERPOL. The European Centre for Information Policy and Security ECIPS said that it poses a major security threat to the European Union and Bitcoin Need to urgently be shut down.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.