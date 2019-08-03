Houston Based Fashion Illustrator Joins Forces with Conair® in Frizz Defense Line & Women’s Empowerment Sketches
Fashion Illustrator Rongrong DeVoe Joins Forces with Conair®- Women’s Empowerment Sketches on product to Hit ULTA® Shelves August 4th, 2019
Conair’s dedication to the latest in hair care research and technology combined with the shared concerns from women with all hair types led to the creation of this new line of styling tools to fight frizz. “We sought out Rongrong because we felt strongly that her illustrations really embodied the message that we wanted to convey while making it personal and relatable. She understood where we wanted to go with the design and helped bring this packaging to life” says Conair® Creative Director, Tricia Brady.
A Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) alumnus and former fashion designer, Chinese born fashion illustrator Rongrong DeVoe has worked with top fashion/beauty brands such as Chanel, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Neiman Marcus, Maybelline New York, Target, Simon, Chopard, Elle, Teen Vogue, Viktor & Rolf, Scholastic, La Prairie, Aveda, Banana Republic, David Yurman, BeautyCon, Tootsies, and Elaine Turner and has been featured in world-renowned publications such as Vogue & InStyle. Her concepts have been adored by audiences all over the world and speak to many diverse markets of women across the nation. With messages inspiring not only the GENX and GENZ fashionista but also the woman #bossbabe, the Rongrong Girl (#RongrongGirl) sensation has become a reality, and Rongrong DeVoe is thrilled to partner with Conair® to release this new sketch for the Frizz Defense® product line.
“Hair is my favorite object to draw. A good hair day can be the game-changer in a woman’s confidence, for sure. I love Conair®. The Frizz Defense® collection includes 4 different types of products targeting for different hair types, and I have illustrated four different types of women to match the persona of the collection. I have had a great experience working with the Conair® creative team and the final packages are even more amazing! Can’t wait for them to hit stores on the 4th of August," says DeVoe.
“It truly humbles and excites me to be on this journey of empowering women with nationally recognized and like-minded fashion and beauty brands.” - Rongrong DeVoe, fashion illustrator.
The ULTA® Beauty exclusive - “Frizz Defense® line” will hit shelves on August 4th, 2019.
For more information regarding the Frizz Defense line, visit https://www.ulta.com/brand/frizz-defense.
To find our more about Rongrong DeVoe, visit: www.rongrongdevoe.com.
Watch Rongrong's Story and Learn about Her Fashion Illustration Journey
