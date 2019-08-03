Houston Based Fashion Illustrator Joins Forces with Conair® in Frizz Defense Line & Women’s Empowerment Sketches

See Rongrong's Women's Empowerment Sketches on Conair's New Line of Frizz Defense Packaging See Rongrong's Women's Empowerment Sketches on Conair's New Line of Frizz Defense Packaging Rongrong DeVoe Fashion Illustrator

Fashion Illustrator Rongrong DeVoe Joins Forces with Conair®- Women’s Empowerment Sketches on product to Hit ULTA® Shelves August 4th, 2019

Hair is my favorite object to draw. A good hair day can be the game-changer for a woman’s confidence. It humbles and excites me to be empowering women with like-minded fashion & beauty brands.” — Rongrong DeVoe - Fashion Illustrator

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally acclaimed fashion illustrator, Rongrong DeVoe has joined forces with internationally acclaimed lifestyle and beauty brand, Conair, creating custom-made fashion illustrations by Rongrong alongside the new ULTABeauty exclusive line of Frizz Defense: Fighting Frizz Together™. The line, launching with a hairdryer, a curling iron, a hot airbrush, a flat iron and hairbrushes, will hit shelves on August, 4th 2019.Conair’s dedication to the latest in hair care research and technology combined with the shared concerns from women with all hair types led to the creation of this new line of styling tools to fight frizz. “We sought out Rongrong because we felt strongly that her illustrations really embodied the message that we wanted to convey while making it personal and relatable. She understood where we wanted to go with the design and helped bring this packaging to life” says ConairCreative Director, Tricia Brady.A Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) alumnus and former fashion designer, Chinese born fashion illustrator Rongrong DeVoe has worked with top fashion/beauty brands such as Chanel, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Neiman Marcus, Maybelline New York, Target, Simon, Chopard, Elle, Teen Vogue, Viktor & Rolf, Scholastic, La Prairie, Aveda, Banana Republic, David Yurman, BeautyCon, Tootsies, and Elaine Turner and has been featured in world-renowned publications such as Vogue & InStyle. Her concepts have been adored by audiences all over the world and speak to many diverse markets of women across the nation. With messages inspiring not only the GENX and GENZ fashionista but also the woman #bossbabe, the Rongrong Girl (#RongrongGirl) sensation has become a reality, and Rongrong DeVoe is thrilled to partner with Conairto release this new sketch for the Frizz Defenseproduct line.“Hair is my favorite object to draw. A good hair day can be the game-changer in a woman’s confidence, for sure. I love Conair. The Frizz Defensecollection includes 4 different types of products targeting for different hair types, and I have illustrated four different types of women to match the persona of the collection. I have had a great experience working with the Conaircreative team and the final packages are even more amazing! Can’t wait for them to hit stores on the 4th of August," says DeVoe.“It truly humbles and excites me to be on this journey of empowering women with nationally recognized and like-minded fashion and beauty brands.” - Rongrong DeVoe, fashion illustrator.The ULTABeauty exclusive - “Frizz Defenseline” will hit shelves on August 4th, 2019.For more information regarding the Frizz Defense line, visit https://www.ulta.com/brand/frizz-defense To find our more about Rongrong DeVoe, visit: www.rongrongdevoe.com For press inquiries, contact:Bianca BucaramThe Bucaram PR Group713-898-6552Bianca@bucaramprg.com

Watch Rongrong's Story and Learn about Her Fashion Illustration Journey



