2020 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama race scheduled announced

Upcoming season of the series marks its 10th anniversary

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Porsche has announced the schedule for the 2020 season of its GT3 Cup Challenge race series, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.



“It all started in 2011 with three race weekends,” said Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “From humble beginnings the driver development series has blossomed into a full-fledged season with 12 races over six weekends. We are excited to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the series with an exciting reworked race calendar where we will visit new tracks.”

2020 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama Schedule

Date Venue May 15-17 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, ON June 24-26 Watkins Glen International, USA July 10-12 Toronto Indy, Toronto, ON Aug. 7-9 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, Trois-Rivières, QC Aug. 28-30 Calabogie Motorsports Park, ON Sept. 25-27 Circuit Mont-Tremblant, Mont-Tremblant, QC

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre will open its doors and service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

