Albertsons Companies Appoints Gineal Davidson as Portland Division President

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies announced today that Gineal Davidson has been named President of the company’s Portland division, which operates over 140 stores in Oregon and Washington.



Davidson started with Albertsons 30 years ago as a Courtesy Clerk in Boulder, CO, and was quickly promoted to the Service Deli department. Since that time, she has held positions of increasing responsibility including Service Deli Sales Manager, Store Director, Six Sigma Black Belt, District Manager and Director of Sales Support. She was named Division Vice President, Marketing and Merchandising of the company’s Shaw’s Division in 2016, and returned to the Intermountain Division in 2017 when she was named Vice President, Strategic Initiatives. Davidson was named to her most recent role of Intermountain Division Vice President, Marketing & Merchandising in October 2017. She holds a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Colorado, Boulder and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.



“We’re thrilled to have an operator of Gineal’s caliber to lead our Portland Division team,” said Susan Morris, EVP and Chief Operations Officer. “Gineal is a dynamic leader with a fantastic track record of leading winning teams, and we look forward to her taking on this key role within our company.”



About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave over $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

Christine Wilcox Albertsons Companies Christine.Wilcox@albertsons.com



