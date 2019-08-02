Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED), ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (CCIH) & Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)– Class Action Update - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)

Class Period: securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering

Deadline: August 9, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rmed

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) that the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) that the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) that, as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) that, as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) that the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) that, as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH )

Class Period: April 10, 2015 - May 17, 2019

Deadline: August 12, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ccih

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ChinaCache and Defendant Song Wang, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, were engaged in enterprise bribery; (2) the foregoing conduct placed ChinaCache and Wang at a heightened risk of criminal investigation and enforcement action by government authorities, which would foreseeably disrupt the Company’s operations; and (3) defendants’ positive statements about ChinaCache’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)

Class Period: May 15, 2017 - November 13, 2018,

Deadline: September 17, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/idex

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (4) as a result, Ideanomics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.