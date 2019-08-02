Final Deadline: (HRTX) Heron Therapeutics, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Heron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HRTX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Heron securities between October 31, 2018 and April 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hrtx.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (“CMC”) and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (3) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 1, 2019, Heron announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on April 30, 2019 regarding Heron’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain. Heron advised investors that “[t]he CRL stated that the FDA is unable to approve the NDA in its present form based on the need for additional [Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls] and non-clinical information.” On this news, Heron’s stock price fell $3.93 per share, or 18.13%, to close at $17.75 per share on May 1, 2019

If you suffered a loss in Heron you have until August 5, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.

