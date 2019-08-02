Real Estate Investment Firm Cardone Capital Announces Dramatic Expansion of its Current Portfolio

Cardone Capital Grant Cardone

With a portfolio of 5,539 units valued at $1.2 billion, Cardone Capital announces a massive expansion of its portfolio over the next five years.

We offer incredible opportunities for everyday investors who want to get more from their money the easy way, hassle-free, with what I like to call the ‘ultimate wealth creation formula.'” — Grant Cardone

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardone Capital, a real estate investment firm specializing in the multifamily housing sector in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia, has announced that it has plans for rapid expansions over the next few years. On a mission to identify, acquire and manage income producing properties that provide opportunities for investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions while waiting for future capital appreciation of the assets, the company currently has approximately 2,800 investors.

With its cutting-edge approach to investments, Cardone Capital is making waves in the industry. The company pays its investors monthly, and in July alone paid out $1.3 million in cash distributions – a figure, which according to founder and CEO Grant Cardone, is consistently on the increase.

“Real estate has always been a passion of mine,” says Cardone. “I’ve enjoyed tremendous success with Cardone Capital over the last few years, but now we’re about to take off even more with our next phase. We offer incredible opportunities for everyday investors who want to get more from their money the easy way, hassle-free, with what I like to call the ‘ultimate wealth creation formula.'”

Cardone notes that Fund V will be closing by the end of August as it is already oversubscribed. The company operates on a “first come, first served” basis.

Newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer Brian H. Robb adds that the plan is to increase overall growth of the current portfolio tenfold. Having served as Chief Marketing Officer for a number of top notch real estate companies in recent years including his own Commercial Finance and Advisory Firm, Robb Capital, Robb has vast experience in the field.

“There couldn’t be a better time to invest in real estate,” says Ryan Tseko, Vice President of Cardone Capital. “Cardone Capital already has a proven track record and a great reputation in the real estate industry. We raised $205 million via Crowd Funding alone in only 25 months, which no one has every accomplished before. We are proud to say that we are changing the real estate landscape, and we’re excited about the phenomenal new range of choices we’ll have to offer our investors over the coming months.”

About Cardone Capital

Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, has been investing in Multi-Family Real Estate since the mid-1990s. On a mission to identify, acquire and manage income-producing properties in great locations, the firm provides opportunities for investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of 5,539 units with a total value of $1.2 billion, and has plans to expand tenfold over the next five years.

For more information, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.



