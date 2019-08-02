Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills Expands Physician Availability for Patients

/EIN News/ -- Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ardalan Minokadeh joined the Los Angeles-area team full time in May



BEVERLY HILLS, Cal., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills team offers yearlong fellowships for dermatologists seeking practical, hands-on experience under the guidance of nationally recognized physicians. The practice is now proud to announce that board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ardalan Minokadeh, “Dr. Ardalan,” who recently completed his cosmetic dermatologic surgery fellowship with Dr. Derek Jones, began working at the practice full time in May.

The Skin Care & Laser Physicians team is committed to running a physician-only practice, continuing to offer skin-care services provided only by doctors who have completed specific and rigorous training in the specialized field. That means each patient will be seen by a physician—not a nurse practitioner or assistant—for medical and cosmetic treatments, from initial consultation to follow-up care.

Dr. Ardalan represents an expansion of that principle, adding his own already considerable medical experience and talent to the practice for patients seeking cosmetic services or PPO-based medical skin care.

Having graduated from Tulane University's dermatology residency program, Dr. Ardalan pursued and achieved board certification from the American Board of Dermatology. Beyond his work directly with patients, he has also continued in his scholarly research, authoring multiple peer-reviewed articles and research abstracts, as well as textbook chapters. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology , the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, the Dermatology Foundation, the Gay and Lesbian Dermatology Association, the American Physician-Scientists Association, and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Ardalan moved from New Orleans to Southern California to be closer to his family and sought a fellowship at Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills because of the reputation of the practice and its dermatologists: Dr. Derek Jones, Dr. Naissan Wesley, and Dr. Jeanette Black.

Skin Care & Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills offers wrinkle-reducing injectables, such as BOTOX ® and dermal fillers, in addition to laser treatments, fat reduction, and more at 9201 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 602, Los Angeles, CA 90069. For more information, call 310-246-0495, visit the office itself, or send a message online . Visit skincareandlaser.com read about the practice, its physicians, and the medical and cosmetic dermatology services offered.







