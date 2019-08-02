Politician Abel Chivukuvuku unveils new PRA-JA party

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 2 - Politician Abel Chivukuvuku announced Friday in Luanda, his new partisan force, the Angolan Renaissance Party - Together for Angola (PRA-JA), with which he intends to run for the next general elections.,

The constituent act of the party force of the former leader of Angola's Broad Salvation Convergence - Electoral Coalition (CASA-CE) was attended by over 300 delegates from all over the country.

According to Chivukuvuku, after this step the party will work on collecting signatures and then refer the legalization process to the Constitutional Court.

In his first speech, the politician also announced, for 2020, the first congress of the party.

The Law on Political Parties establishes, for the legalization of a political party , 7,500 national signatures, with 150 subscribers in each province.

The country has 11 political parties and a coalition of legalized parties, of which five have parliamentary seats, namely MPLA, UNITA, PRS, FNLA and CASA-CE).

Abel Chivukuvuku has led CASA-CE since its founding in 2012 following his departure from UNITA.

He was removed from the coalition in 2019, following disagreements with other members of the Coalition.

Abel Chivukuvuku was born in central Huambo province.

