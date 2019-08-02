123 DIET Success Story: Honora Lake Reaches Weight Loss Goal of 40 LBS (18 kgs) in 7 Months.

123 Diet Helps Thousands of People Achieve Weight Loss Goals with Proper Meal Plans, 24 Hour Support and A little Bit of Science.

/EIN News/ --

Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

34-year-old Honora Lake from Melbourne, Australia shares her successful weight loss of 40 LBS (18 kgs).

Over the past 7 months, Lake has been on the 123 DIET plan and absolutely loves it. Although she is happy with her results, Lake also discusses the struggles she faced through her weight loss journey and how she overcame them.

“Struggles I have faced doing this diet is saying no to sweet things. I love my chocolate and cakes. Very hard to say no but as you go it gets easier,” said Lake. “But 123 DIET has great meal plans and recipes for you to choose from. My favorite meals are the lentil pizza and meat balls.”

Lake’s motivation during this journey was seeing how fast she was losing weight and seeing old pictures of herself to help her keep pushing. Since she was losing weight so fast, it pushed her every day to get to her goal.

“I have loss 18kgs now and I feel amazing and so happy,” she said. “I still want to lose more but I feel better with having my photos taken now.”

Join Honora and thousands of other 123 Dieters on your weight loss journey. If you are interested in 123 DIET take the first steps and reach out. With 24-hour support, 123 DIET is here to help you transition into a happy and healthy life.



“If you’re thinking about it just go for it. I’m so happy I did you have so much support and people to help you.” -Honora Lake

About 123 DIET

Started in 2011 by Founder Emma Louise, the Australian diet from down under is now available in the United States. The 123 diet is a cutting-edge weight loss plan from Australia with a focus on maintaining results and empowering our community members. Start your journey today! All products come with clean-eating meal plans and 24/7 support. To learn more about 123 DIET or go to https://usa123diet.com/

Attachments

Nicole Cleri 123 Diet nicole.cleri@usa123diet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.