AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF HEART FAILURE NURSES APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT, BETH TOWERY DAVIDSON

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF HEART FAILURE NURSES APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT, BETH TOWERY DAVIDSONThe American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN), is proud to announce the appointment of Beth Towery Davidson, DNP, ACNP, CCRN, CHFN as the President of AAHFN for the current 2019-2020 year. Davidson currently serves as the Director of the Heart Failure Disease Management Program at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN, where she is establishing a regional heart failure network throughout the TriStar Health system. In her day to day work, Davidson directs daily operations of all cardiovascular specialty clinics, including Heart Failure, Hypertension, and Structural Heart Disease.Davidson is an inaugural member of AAHFN and has served in various positions within the organization, providing many unique opportunities to support the growth of AAHFN. Previous leadership activities within AAHFN include her supportive role as President Elect, Chairman of the Membership committee as well as serving on the Nominations and Patient Education committees. She has also authored and co-authored several publications including articles for AAHFN’s online continuing education courses, and most recently, was a contributing author for the AAHFN Advanced Heart Failure textbook. She is also a frequent speaker at many local and national heart failure events. In addition, Davidson is a member of the Middle Tennessee Advanced Practice Nurses, American Association of Critical Care Nurses, Sigma Theta Tau International, Heart Failure Society of America and a founding member of the Middle Tennessee Heart Failure Journal Club.In her role as AAHFN President, Davidson is committed to continually moving the organization forward through membership growth, financial stability, and mentorship for future AAHFN leaders. “In order to sustain and expand AAHFN’s growth, it is important to relay key information to the membership, industry sponsors and other professional organizations concerned about heart failure care”, says Davidson. Davidson’s prior experience and vision for the future aligns with AAHFN’s strategic plan, which makes her the perfect candidate to aid in advancing the organization’s growth agenda.About AAHFNThe AAHFN is a specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. Heart failure is our exclusive interest and passion. Our goal is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care.The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) unites professionals in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education and research to promote optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN is dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research with the goal of setting the standards for heart failure nursing care. Find more information about AAHFN by visiting http://www.aahfn.org and following the association on Twitter at @AAHFN or calling 888-45-AAHFN.Contact:Karyn LockshineExecutive DirectorDirect: 856-793-0806klockshine@aahfn.org



