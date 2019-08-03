Nancy Pelosi Greets African Princess with Royal Etiquette

Left to right: H.E Rev. Dr. Princess Ocansey, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Ms. Gail Nikoi- President of the African American Association of Ghana, Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi - Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Ms. Karen Bass, Chairperson of the US Congressional Black Caucus Left to Right: H.E Dr. Erieka Bennett, Head of Mission Diaspora African Forum, H.E Rev. Dr. Princess Ocansey, Co-founder of Nekotech Center of Excellence and founder of Royal Return USA-Ghana with Congressman John Lewis at the W.E.B. Du Bois Center Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, accords royal protocol handshake with Princess Ocansey of Ghana

ACCRA, GHANA, August 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hon. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of the USA, led key members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), including John Lewis, Ilhan Omar and Karen Bass - Chairperson of the CBC, to Ghana as part of the USA 400 Years Commemoration of the first landing of Africans in America, at Pointe Comfort (now Fort Monroe) in Hampton, VA, USA in August 1619.The delegation visited several sites in Ghana including the Cape Coast slave dungeons through which millions of Africans were shipped through the door of no Return, from Ghana and other African nations, during the Transatlantic Slave Trade to the Americas.Millions died en route in the Atlantic Ocean, while some chose to drown themselves and die, rather than be enslaved!During her visit to the Ghana Parliament on July 31st, Nancy Pelosi addressed Ghana's parliament with an apology for slavery and a message for women's empowerment saying:“We must focus on women and girls. In America, we say ‘when women succeed, America succeeds’, and I’m sure also in Ghana when women succeed, Ghana succeeds,” she said.After the Parliamentary address, the delegation headed to the W.E.B. Du Bois Center, to be hosted by the African American Association of Ghana, headed by an African American woman, Gail Nikoi, who now lives in Ghana.While touring the W.E.B. Du Bois Center, Hon. Nancy Pelosi met H.E. Rev. Dr. Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey, a Princess of the Ocansey Royal Family of Ada, an American trained Engineer, an alumnus of Rutgers University College of Engineering, New Jersey, USA and Author of The Royal Return : Breaking the Chains.The Princess, who is also co-founder of the Nekotech Center of Excellence with the late US Grammy and Oscar award-winning star, Mr. Isaac Hayes, is the founder of The Royal Return - a fully enriched homecoming experience devoted to adopting African Americans into Ghanaian families with a renaming ceremony, held at the Royal Ocansey healing waters of Ada.Mr. Isaac Hayes was the first African American to be adopted into the Ocansey Royal family in December 1992. He was fully gazetted as a Ghanaian Chief for Development of the Ada Traditional Area under the stool name: Nene Katey Ocansey, with the Princess, as his Queenmother for Development.Having just told Parliament the need to focus on women, Hon. Nancy Pelosi, beautifully clad in Ghanaian beads around her neck and wrist, greeted the Royal Princess with real Ghanaian royal etiquette of shaking the Princess's hands with both of her hands, a cherished Ghanaian cultural gesture.The Princess, elegantly dressed in her Royal Ocansey family color of red, in a handwoven, royal traditional kente, exchanged pleasantries with Hon. Nancy Pelosi - who seemed to have called into being a historic "gender moment" as the US Speaker of the House, a woman, stood next to the US Ambassador- H.E Sullivan, a woman, standing next to Ghana's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture- Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, to greet the Ghanaian Princess Ocansey, a woman Engineer, a highly respected community leader trained in the USA, and world-renowned for her Prayers of Healing and Reconciliation along the racial divides of America, a nation dear to her heart.Royal Return, which she founded, will be hosting the biggest Royal African Mass Traditional Wedding from December 10 -18, 2019, in Ghana in partnership with Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President of Ghana, the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Diaspora African Forum and the Ghana Tourism Authority - for 20 special African American couples, some high profile celebrities, in honor of the memory of the African ancestors who were not allowed to marry during the first 250 years of slavery. Royal Return is committed to the restoration of all that was lost during slavery especially: love, family, African names & intergenerational wealth.A new day is dawning, and I am sure Professor W.E.B. Du Bois was smiling the whole day!



