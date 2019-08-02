JAGGAER Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner, Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the second consecutive year. Gartner recognized JAGGAER for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.



“We are delighted that Gartner has recognized us. We believe it validates our comprehensive end-to-end approach,” commented JAGGAER CEO Robert Bonavito.

“Our own focus since the publication of the previous Magic Quadrant has been to build the unified JAGGAER ONE platform. We can utilize this solid base to provide our customers with rapid delivery of highly robust innovations for multiple vertical industries. In our view, the Gartner recognition also validates the internationalization of JAGGAER, as our P2P solutions have been well received and are being implemented with customers in the EU, MENA and APAC, as well as the US,” he adds.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, et al., 31 July 2019.



JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.



