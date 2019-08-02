The World Market of Chemicals (2014-2022) Featuring BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, DuPont, and Air Liquide

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals Global Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Chemicals Market Report 2019 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global chemicals market.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the chemicals? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Chemicals market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The chemicals manufacturing market consists of the sales of chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce chemicals based on the transformation of organic and inorganic raw materials by a chemical process and the formulation of products (but excluding beneficiating of mining output, refining of crude petroleum, manufacturing of aluminium oxide, primary metal manufacturing, beverage distilling, tobacco manufacturing).



The chemicals industry establishments produce a variety of chemical products by processing raw materials such as air, water, natural gas, oil, metals and minerals.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global chemicals market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global chemicals market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.



Many chemical manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipments' and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.



For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Chemicals Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Chemicals Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Chemicals Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Chemicals Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies



8. Chemicals Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Chemicals Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Chemicals Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Chemicals Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Chemicals Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Chemicals Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Chemicals By End Use

10.1.2. Chemicals By Product Family



11. Chemicals Market Segments

11.1. Global Chemicals By End Use Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - General Chemical Product, Printing Inks, Toiletries, Soap And Cleaning Compounds, Adhesives, Paints And Coatings, Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals, Fertilizer, Synthetic Rubber And Fibers, Plastic Material And Resins, Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical, Other Basic Inorganic Chemical, Synthetic Dye And Pigment, Industrial Gas, Petrochemicals

11.2. Global Chemicals By Product Family Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Olefins & Derivatives, Plastics, Aromatics & Fibers, Chlor-Alkali / Vinyls / Inorganics, Syngas Chemicals



12. Chemicals Market Metrics

12.1. Chemicals Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Chemicals Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

DuPont

Air Liquide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsd4ii

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

