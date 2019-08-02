Port of Stockton Achieves Green Marine Environmental Certification

/EIN News/ -- STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port of Stockton in San Joaquin Valley has achieved certification from Green Marine, the largest voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry. Certification recognizes the Port of Stockton’s commitment to continuously reducing its environmental footprint.



Green Marine Executive Director David Bolduc presented Port of Stockton’s Director of Environmental and Public Affairs Jeff Wingfield with the official certificate at Green Marine’s annual conference held in Cleveland.

“The Port of Stockton joined Green Marine in October 2018 to further demonstrate our commitment to protecting the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, which provides drinking water for two-thirds of California as well as crucial habitat for countless fish, birds and other wildlife. We wholeheartedly believe that environmental stewardship can and should go hand in hand with the continued expansion of our regional and global operations,” said Port of Stockton Director Richard Aschieris.

“The Port of Stockton exemplifies the type of forward-thinking and responsible operation that Green Marine recognizes with its certification. We commend them for achieving certification just months after signing up, and look forward to playing a role in their continued progress,” said David Bolduc, Green Marine’s executive director.

Green Marine offers a step-by-step roadmap for port authorities, terminal operators, shipping lines and shipyard managers to voluntarily and measurably reduce their environmental impact. The comprehensive program addresses key environmental issues using 12 performance indicators that include lowering air emissions, minimizing community impacts, and demonstrating environmental leadership.

Participants are required to benchmark their environmental performance annually using Green Marine’s self-evaluation guides, have their results verified every two years by an accredited, independent external reviewer, and agree to publication of their results in Green Marine’s annual Performance Report and online at www.green-marine.org/certification/results/ .

About Green Marine

Established in 2007, Green Marine is a voluntary, transparent environmental certification program for North America’s maritime transportation industry. The program stems from the maritime industry’s voluntary initiative to surpass regulatory requirements. More than 130 companies – ship owners, port authorities, terminal operators and shipyard managers – from Canada and the United States participate in the program. More than 70 environmental organizations, scientific research programs and government agencies contribute to shaping and revising the program on an ongoing basis. For more information, visit https://green-marine.org/ and https://green-marine.org/certification/ .

About the Port of Stockton

The Port of Stockton is a major inland deep-water port facility on the Stockton Channel and San Joaquin River, in the extended San Francisco Bay Area. The port handled 4.7 million metric tons of cargo in 2018 to and from 55 countries — everything from steel railroad tracks from Japan to refined sulphur going to Australia.

The port consists of two terminals (East and West), totaling more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares). With 15 berths, more than 7 million square feet (650 square meters) of warehouse space, nine waterside transit sheds and more than 600 acres (242 hectares) available for development, congestion is a foreign word at the Port of Stockton. Served by the Central California Traction Co. and connecting to both the BNSF and UP, the port has more than 70 miles (112 kilometers) of track. The port is adjacent to uncongested highways I-5, CA-4 and CA-99, and is a short drive to I-80 and I-580. The Port’s reinforced docks allow it to handle large projects directly to rail or truck. For more information, visit https://www.portofstockton.com/ .

Port of Stockton presented with Green Marine certification plaque The Port of Stockton receives certification from Green Marine in recognition of its commitment to continuously reducing its environmental footprint. Pictured left to right are: Port of Stockton Environmental & Regulatory Affairs Manager Jason Cashman; Green Marine Executive Director David Bolduc; and Port of Stockton Director of Environmental & Public Affairs Jeff Wingfield.



