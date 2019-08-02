North American 5G Markets, 2019 to 2025 - Key Players in the U.S. Market are Verizon Wireless, AT&T Mobility, Sprint, and T-Mobile

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Markets in North America - Data & Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in North America with the arrival of a the fifth mobile generation.



It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes.



It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2025 by country (2) and use cases (3).



Forecasts up to 2025 by country and region:

5G revenues by use case

5G subscriptions by use case

Dataset Scope

North America

Canada

USA

List of indicators

Subscriptions and revenues broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC

5G subscriptions by use case (thousands)

5G revenues by use case (million EUR)

Commercial launches, deployment & coverage, dates, price plans

5G tariffs

5G infrastructure suppliers

Carriers' wireless and total CapEx

5G spectrum

Key Topics Covered



1. North America Overview

1.1. The leaders in the race for 5G

1.2. 5G subscription forecasts

1.3. 5G revenues forecasts



2. USA

2.1. A 5G pioneer

2.2. 5G has been a core component of the US strategy since 2015

2.3. The US has been trialing 5G for 3 - 4 years

2.4. Three of main players have already launched or are close to launching 5G

2.5 CapEx

2.6. Key suppliers

2.6.1. Verizon Wireless

2.6.2. AT&T Mobility

2.6.3. Sprint

2.6.4. T-Mobile

2.7. 5G commercial launches, tariffs, and coverage

2.8. 5G subscription and revenues forecasts



3. Canada

3.1. Canada, far behind the US in the 5G race

3.2. Wireless CapEx

3.3. 5G spectrum

3.4. Canada started 5G trials in 2016

3.4.1. Bell Mobility

3.4.2. Roger Wireless

3.4.3. Telus

3.4.4. Shaw

3.5. 5G subscription forecasts

3.6. 5G revenues forecasts



List of Tables & Figures



1. North America Overview

5G subscriptions by use case (million), 5G share of mobile subscriptions (%)

5G subscriptions (%) by use case

5G revenues by use case (million EUR), 5G share of mobile revenues (%)

5G revenues (%) by use case

2. United States

5G spectrum by player

US players targeting both FWA and mobile 5G for eMBB services and vertical industries

Wireless and wireline CapEx

Key suppliers

5G subscriptions by use case (million), 5G share of mobile subscriptions (%)

5G subscriptions (%) by use case

5G revenues by use case (million EUR), 5G share of mobile revenues (%)

5G revenues (%) by use case

3. Canada

5G spectrum use

Auction schedule

600 Mhz Auction, March 2019

5G infrastructure suppliers and tests

5G subscriptions by use case (million), the share of mobile subscriptions (%)

5G subscriptions (%) by use case

5G revenues by use case (million EUR), 5G share of mobile revenues (%)

5G revenues (%) by use case

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Bell

Ericsson

Intel

Motorola

Netgear

Nokia

Qualcomm

Rogers

Samsung

Sprint

Telus

T-Mobile US

Verizon

