The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, STG, PVTL and GTT

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 to April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

According to the complaint, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (“CMC”) and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)

Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Sunlands Technology Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands’ student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands’ gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands' marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Pivotal Software, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (ii) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry’s sentiment shifted away from Pivotal’s principal products because the Company’s products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to July 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

During the class period, GTT Communications, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

