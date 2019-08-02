CannabisNewsWire Recaps NCIA’s Cannabis Business Summit & Expo 2019

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – For the sixth straight year, the cannabis industry’s best and brightest minds gathered at the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo 2019 at Silicon Valley’s largest convention center in San Jose, California last week. Hosted by the National Cannabis Industry Association (“NCIA”), this award-winning cannabis conference and trade show attracted nearly 10,000 industry executives and thought leaders to the San Jose McEnery Convention Center from July 22 to July 24, 2019. There, the bustling center was abuzz with great excitement for the cannabis movement, as well as insight into the latest developments shaping the space in an era of growing global sentiment toward cannabis legalization.



Dr. Jeffery Chen, executive director, UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative; Nate Jackson, author and former NFL football player; and Bruce Linton, former chairman and CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, were just a few of the more than 150 high-profile speakers who shared insights on the cutting edge of the industry as attendees connected with a growing community.

The scope and potential of the emerging industry was on full display, as existing innovators eager to share ideas, grow their business or layer-in that next level of expertise added to the event’s contagious enthusiasm. Divided into two segments, education and exhibits, the experts and those green to the budding industry led and attentively participated in tours, demonstrations and workshops covering everything from “Cannabis Business 101: The Fundamentals for Starting a Successful Business” to a full lineup of sessions spanning the ins and outs of cannabis.

“The expo hall floor was buzzing with hundreds of vendors displaying their products and services as thousands of new prospects walked through,” said CannabisNewsWire Director of Corporate Sales Matt Ernst. “We spoke with fellow exhibitors from many different market sectors, and from their feedback there’s no doubt a great number of valuable connections were made throughout the two-day event. The first day culminated with an interview and performance by Jim Belushi, himself a grower, which proved to be both educational and wildly entertaining. We congratulate NCIA on their successful conference and appreciate the opportunity to work alongside such a great team of event organizers.”

“We were very pleased with the exceptional coverage and participation of CannabisNewsWire to build visibility of our conference as we brought together both the best-of-the best in cannabis and those new to the rapidly-growing industry,” said Aaron Smith, executive director of NCIA. “With CannabisNewsWire’s access to over 5,000 outlets as well as continued coverage via multiple cannabis-oriented brands, we were able to expand our reach to a wider audience and provide additional exposure to both sponsors and exhibitors taking part in an exciting era of post-prohibition. We look forward to a long and successful continued partnership.”

About Cannabis Business Summit & Expo

Hosted by the cannabis industry’s largest and most respected trade association, #CannaBizSummit is the industry’s only premier, business-to-business event empowering the industry through education and commerce. The show embodies NCIA’s core values – education, advocacy and community – to deliver invaluable insights and best practices to both the novice and experienced business owner. As the only association-led national tradeshow in the industry, participating in #CannaBizSummit connects you to the best and brightest minds in the cannabis space and supports NCIA’s unparalleled national advocacy efforts.

About the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)

The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is the largest cannabis trade association in the U.S. and the only organization broadly representing cannabis-related businesses at the national level. NCIA promotes the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and works toward a favorable social, economic, and legal environment for that industry in the United States.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

