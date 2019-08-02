CannabisNewsWire Named as the Official NewsWire of NECANN’s Fall Cannabis Conventions

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation as the Official Newswire of the New England Cannabis Network (“NECANN”) events coming this fall to New Jersey, Maine and Rhode Island. NECANN has been creating localized resource hubs for the rapidly expanding cannabis industry since 2014 with events that educate, provide networking opportunities, and offer a variety of investment options.



“We are looking forward to joining with CannabisNewsWire in a collaborative effort to promote the local cannabis market as a whole,” said Marc Shepard, president and co-founder of NECANN. “CNW’s knowledgeable team, distribution network and well-deserved reputation will bring additional exposure to NECANN’s cannabis conferences. We are excited to achieve new levels of success together.”

NECANN’s upcoming cannabis conferences include:

The New Jersey Cannabis Convention, slated to be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from Sept. 14-15, 2019, at the A.C. Convention Center.

The 5 th Annual Maine Cannabis Convention, to be held Oct. 5-6, 2019, at the Portland Sports Complex in Portland, Maine.

The 5th Annual Rhode Island Cannabis Convention, coming Oct. 12, 2019, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

“NECANN’s specialized series of conferences take a unique approach with specially designed events to represent every facet of the cannabis ecosystem,” states Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “As the official newswire of NECANN, the CannabisNewsWire team is excited to offer its expertise to help grow and promote this burgeoning community of cannabis entrepreneurs and long-time cannabis advocates.”

These must-attend events are designed to bring cannabis and hemp businesses, specialized exhibitors, expert industry speakers and investors together in one convenient location. NECANN’s focus on bringing the latest cannabis and hemp news, products and ideas to conference participants includes a full slate of up-to-date topics and demos featuring legalization efforts, intellectual property, cultivation techniques, security, payment processing, patient advocacy, private equity, investment resources and much more.

