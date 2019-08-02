Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Revenue Analysis & Projections: 2016-2018 & 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high extensive use of vinyl ester resins, increasing rehabilitation of cured-in-place pipe products and high demand of cured-in-place pipe with ultraviolet light.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High Extensive Use of Vinyl Ester Resins

3.1.2 Increasing Rehabilitation of Cured-In-Place Pipe Products

3.1.3 High Demand of Cured-in-Place Pipe with Ultraviolet light

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Product Type

4.1 Pull-in Type

4.2 Inversion Type



5 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Pipe Diameter Type

5.1 >5.0 Feet Diameter Pipe

5.2 2.5-5.0 Feet Diameter Pipe

5.3 1-2.5 Feet Diameter Pipe

5.4 < 1 Foot Diameter Pipe



6 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Vinyl Ester Resin

6.2 Polyester Resin

6.3 Epoxy Resin

6.4 Other Resin Types



7 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Fabric Type

7.1 Polyester

7.2 Glass Fabric

7.3 Carbon Fiber Fabric

7.4 Other Fabric Types



8 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Cure Type

8.1 Ultraviolet Light

8.2 Steam

8.3 Hot Water



9 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Weaving Type

9.1 Woven Fabric

9.2 Nonwoven Fabric



10 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Coating Type

10.1 Polyurethane

10.2 Polypropylene

10.3 Polyethylene

10.4 Non-Coated Cured-In-Place Pipe

10.5 Other Coating Types



11 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Process Outlook

11.1 Upstream Access Point

11.2 Downstream Access Point



12 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Application

12.1 Sewage Water Infrastructure

12.2 Potable Water Infrastructure

12.3 Municipalities and Utilities

12.4 Industrial



13 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By End User

13.1 Water

13.1.1 Storm water

13.1.2 Sewage Water

13.1.3 Potable Water

13.2 Pressure Pipeline

13.3 Gravity Pipelines

13.4 Culverts



14 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Geography

14.1 North America

14.1.1 US

14.1.2 Canada

14.1.3 Mexico

14.2 Europe

14.2.1 Germany

14.2.2 UK

14.2.3 Italy

14.2.4 France

14.2.5 Spain

14.2.6 Rest of Europe

14.3 Asia Pacific

14.3.1 China

14.3.2 Japan

14.3.3 India

14.3.4 Australia

14.3.5 New Zealand

14.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

14.4 Middle East

14.4.1 Saudi Arabia

14.4.2 UAE

14.4.3 Rest of Middle East

14.5 Latin America

14.5.1 Argentina

14.5.2 Brazil

14.5.3 Rest of Latin America

14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

14.6.1 South Africa

14.6.2 Others



15 Key Player Activities

15.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.3 Product Launch & Expansions

15.4 Other Activities



16 Leading Companies

16.1 Trelleborg

16.2 Seksui Americas SPR LLC

16.3 SAERTEX multiCom GmbH

16.4 Reline Group

16.5 Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung

16.6 Perma-Liner Industries LLC

16.7 Norditube Technologies SE

16.8 LMK Technologies

16.9 Layne Inliner LLC

16.10 Insituform Technologies Inc.

16.11 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)

16.12 iMPREG GmbH

16.13 CIPP Corporation

16.14 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

16.15 Aegion Corporation



