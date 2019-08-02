Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Revenue Analysis & Projections: 2016-2018 & 2019-2027
The Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high extensive use of vinyl ester resins, increasing rehabilitation of cured-in-place pipe products and high demand of cured-in-place pipe with ultraviolet light.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 High Extensive Use of Vinyl Ester Resins
3.1.2 Increasing Rehabilitation of Cured-In-Place Pipe Products
3.1.3 High Demand of Cured-in-Place Pipe with Ultraviolet light
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Product Type
4.1 Pull-in Type
4.2 Inversion Type
5 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Pipe Diameter Type
5.1 >5.0 Feet Diameter Pipe
5.2 2.5-5.0 Feet Diameter Pipe
5.3 1-2.5 Feet Diameter Pipe
5.4 < 1 Foot Diameter Pipe
6 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Resin Type
6.1 Vinyl Ester Resin
6.2 Polyester Resin
6.3 Epoxy Resin
6.4 Other Resin Types
7 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Fabric Type
7.1 Polyester
7.2 Glass Fabric
7.3 Carbon Fiber Fabric
7.4 Other Fabric Types
8 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Cure Type
8.1 Ultraviolet Light
8.2 Steam
8.3 Hot Water
9 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Weaving Type
9.1 Woven Fabric
9.2 Nonwoven Fabric
10 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Coating Type
10.1 Polyurethane
10.2 Polypropylene
10.3 Polyethylene
10.4 Non-Coated Cured-In-Place Pipe
10.5 Other Coating Types
11 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Process Outlook
11.1 Upstream Access Point
11.2 Downstream Access Point
12 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Application
12.1 Sewage Water Infrastructure
12.2 Potable Water Infrastructure
12.3 Municipalities and Utilities
12.4 Industrial
13 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By End User
13.1 Water
13.1.1 Storm water
13.1.2 Sewage Water
13.1.3 Potable Water
13.2 Pressure Pipeline
13.3 Gravity Pipelines
13.4 Culverts
14 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, By Geography
14.1 North America
14.1.1 US
14.1.2 Canada
14.1.3 Mexico
14.2 Europe
14.2.1 Germany
14.2.2 UK
14.2.3 Italy
14.2.4 France
14.2.5 Spain
14.2.6 Rest of Europe
14.3 Asia Pacific
14.3.1 China
14.3.2 Japan
14.3.3 India
14.3.4 Australia
14.3.5 New Zealand
14.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.4 Middle East
14.4.1 Saudi Arabia
14.4.2 UAE
14.4.3 Rest of Middle East
14.5 Latin America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Rest of Latin America
14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
14.6.1 South Africa
14.6.2 Others
15 Key Player Activities
15.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.3 Product Launch & Expansions
15.4 Other Activities
16 Leading Companies
16.1 Trelleborg
16.2 Seksui Americas SPR LLC
16.3 SAERTEX multiCom GmbH
16.4 Reline Group
16.5 Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung
16.6 Perma-Liner Industries LLC
16.7 Norditube Technologies SE
16.8 LMK Technologies
16.9 Layne Inliner LLC
16.10 Insituform Technologies Inc.
16.11 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)
16.12 iMPREG GmbH
16.13 CIPP Corporation
16.14 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.
16.15 Aegion Corporation
